Brawl Emerges at Wembley After FA Cup Semi-Final Between Arsenal and Manchester City

Brawls broke out between Arsenal and Manchester City football supporters outside Wembley Stadium after Arsenal made a dramatic overtime comeback to clinch the FA Cup semi-final on April 23.

The violence unfolded as fans of both teams left the stadium after Alexis Sanchez’s game-ending goal, leaving some attendees temporarily trapped amid the scuffles, according to local media reports. Credit: Twitter/LiamPLEdwards1 via Storyful