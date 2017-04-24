Sports

  1. 0:45

    Brawl Emerges at Wembley After FA Cup Semi-Final Between Arsenal and Manchester City

    Storyful
  2. 1:19

    Gobert Speaks Postgame

    NBA.com
  3. 1:49

    Apr. 23: The Fast Break

    NBA.com
  4. 1:28

    Sunday's Top 5 plays

    NBA.com
  5. 1:12

    Clippers - Jazz Game 4: Top 5

    NBA.com
  6. 1:58

    Nightly Notable: Russell Westbrook

    NBA.com
  7. 0:41

    Utah Buries LA Late With Triples

    NBA.com
  8. 1:50

    Gobert's Successful Return In Game 4 Win

    NBA.com
  9. 2:55

    Johnson Pushes Jazz Past Clippers

    NBA.com
  10. 1:47

    Paul's Near Triple-Double In Loss

    NBA.com
  11. 1:48

    James Nabs Double-Double

    NBA.com

Brawl Emerges at Wembley After FA Cup Semi-Final Between Arsenal and Manchester City

Storyful

Brawls broke out between Arsenal and Manchester City football supporters outside Wembley Stadium after Arsenal made a dramatic overtime comeback to clinch the FA Cup semi-final on April 23.

The violence unfolded as fans of both teams left the stadium after Alexis Sanchez’s game-ending goal, leaving some attendees temporarily trapped amid the scuffles, according to local media reports. Credit: Twitter/LiamPLEdwards1 via Storyful