Benteke puts Palace in front against Liverpool
Off a Crystal Palace corner kick, the ball comes to Christian Benteke who heads it over the line to make it 2-1 against Liverpool.
Must Watch
Benteke puts Palace in front against LiverpoolNBC Sports
Berkshire Hathaway Annual MeetingYahoo Finance Video
Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting (Mandarin)Yahoo Finance Video
Maple Leafs hoping to feed off energy of fans in do-or-die Game 6Yahoo Sports Videos
Box Office Roundup: 'Fate of the Furious' Wins Second Week in a RowSuperfan Movies
22 Times Gigi Hadid Has Flashed Her AbsYahoo Beauty
By the numbers: Leafs-Capitals series remarkably evenYahoo Sports Videos
Bizarre Baseball InjuriesYahoo Sports Videos
Steve Harvey’s Got Beef With a ‘Family Feud’ Contestant on ‘This Week in Game Shows’Superfan TV
The 3 Most Underrated Jack Nicholson MoviesSuperfan Movies
The Cops Busted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Having Sex on Their Memorable First DateSuperfan TV
228