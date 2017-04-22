Benik Afobe converts to double Bournemouth's lead
NBC Sports•
Benik Afobe makes Middlesbrough pay for a turnover and gives Bournemouth a 2-0 lead in the first half.
Sports
Benik Afobe converts to double Bournemouth's leadNBC Sports
Pedroia leaves after collisionMLB.com
Rockets - Thunder Game 3: Top 5NBA.com
Bautista's go-ahead home runMLB.com
Marte's game-tying doubleMLB.com
Apr. 21: Dunks Of The DayNBA.com
Merrifield's RBI singleMLB.com
Clippers - Jazz Game 3: Top 5NBA.com
Friday's Top 5 PlaysNBA.com
Apr. 21: The Fast BreakNBA.com
Stanton's two-run dingerMLB.com
10.4k