An astronaut's journey from football to space

JAS: What is striking about the Trump presidency is he is meeting with American business people as much as or more than members of congress. Can you blame him? Members of congress are more attuned to the special interests that pay for their existence than the people. Trump on the other hand is meeting with the captains of industry that employ ordinary citizens and take the business risks that propel America's economy. So far, it appears that America and the people are winning under Trump. For the first time, he is managing the nation as if he is the CEO of America and not as a tool of the special interests.