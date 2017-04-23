Sports

  1. 1:11

    Anthony Marital opens the scoring against Burnley

    NBC Sports
  2. 0:48

    Recap: LAA 5, TOR 4

    MLB.com
  3. 1:27

    Saturday's Top 5 Plays

    NBA.com
  4. 1:36

    Top 5 Plays: Warriors At Trail Blazers, Game 3

    NBA.com
  5. 1:46

    Apr. 22: The Fast Break

    NBA.com
  6. 1:55

    Lillard Drops 31

    NBA.com
  7. 0:59

    McDavid's empty-net goal

    NHL Highlights
  8. 0:55

    Marleau's nice finish in close

    NHL Highlights
  9. 0:11

    Talbot's pad save on Marleau

    NHL Highlights
  10. 0:50

    Draisaitl nets first playoff goal

    NHL Highlights
  11. 0:54

    Slepyshev's breakaway tally

    NHL Highlights

Anthony Marital opens the scoring against Burnley

NBC Sports

On a Man United counterattack, Anthony Martial takes a pass from Ander Herrera and scores to make it 1-0 against Burnley.