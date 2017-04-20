Inspired by the marathon? The best running kit for women
The London Marathon takes place this weekend, with thousands of runners taking to the streets of London for the gruelling 26-mile race.
If the sight of all those people sweating it out inspires you to up your running game, you’ll need the right kit to do it – in style and avoiding injuries.
There’s a huge range in prices when it comes to running kit. It’s worth avoiding the cheapest trainers, as a decent pair will stop you getting injured, especially if you’re running on concrete.
And for obvious reasons a decent, supportive sports bra is a must.
For tops and leggings, a bit of extra cash will get you a higher level of comfort and much more breathable fabrics. Muscle compressing leggings can also up your performance.
Whether you’re a seasoned pavement pounder or a total newbie, these are some of the best bits of running kit around for style and performance.
