Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to come back stronger after confirming lengthy spell out with injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to come back stronger after confirming that he will be out of football for a while after suffering cruciate ligament damage during Manchester United's win over Anderlecht in the Europa League.

The 35-year-old striker suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly while challenging for an aerial ball in the opposition half. Ibrahimovic is expected to be sidelined until 2018, which have led to speculation that the forward could call time on his career.

The former Sweden international will be out of contract at the end of the summer and his current injury could deter the Red Devils from offering him a new deal, especially since it is unknown when he will return. Ibrahimovic however has dismissed the notion of hanging up his boots and made it clear that he will retire on his own terms.

"First of all, thank you for all the support and love. It's no news I got injured so I will be out of football for a while," Ibrahimovic wrote alongside a picture on his official Instagram account.

"I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem.

"One thing is for sure, I decide when it's time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon," the Swede added.

Jose Mourinho's side are fighting for a place in the top four of the Premier League and face a semi-final clash against Celta Vigo in the Europa League. Ibrahimovic is United's leading scorer this season having amassed 28 goals in all competitions.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward's absence will be a massive blow to the Old Trafford club, but they showed they can win without him after Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martian stepped up to give them a 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday (23 April).

