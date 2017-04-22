Podcast: Zlatan's injury impact on Man United, Barcelona and Messi futures, the best Champions League semifinal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s remarkable first season with Manchester United came to a surprising and sudden end. On Friday, the club confirmed that its leading scorer suffered torn knee ligaments in Thursday’s Europa League quarterfinal win over Anderlecht and would be without the 35-year-old striker until January.

How will Zlatan’s absence affect Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils in their quest to qualify for next season’s Champions League? Who could possibly fill the giant void up top? And is it possible that we’ve seen the last of Ibrahimovic in a Man United shirt?

Leander Schaerlaeckens, Joey Gulino, Alex Baker and I gave our answers to those pressing questions in the latest episode of the FC Yahoo Podcast (available on iTunes and SoundCloud). We also talked Champions League – the future of Barcelona and Lionel Messi, the misfortune of Bayern Munich and the semifinal draw results (Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid and Monaco vs. Juventus) – and gave our takes on the United States’ joint bid for the 2026 World Cup as well as Bruce Arena’s belief that the U.S. could contend for a World Cup title by 2026.

