Zimmermann sharp as Tigers beat Red Sox 4-1

Tom: I am a Viet Nam veteran, 80% disabled because of such and regardless of who sits in the White House, I love this country. With that said I will say this. The United States has no business deciding who is or who is not going to be ruling any other country than the United States. We have no business taking Noriega, Sadam or anyone else out of their country because we do not agree with them and their way of ruling the country. The ONLY time we have any business doing anything inside another countries borders is IF they ask us and are willing to pay the expenses of such. We have no business being the worlds police force nor does our government have any business expecting the citizens of the United States to pay for these actions. If we are attacked then we need to take them back to the stone age and stop #$%$ footing around with them. IF we do have the necessity to use force against ANYONE we need to allow our troops to do WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO WIN. We have not allowed our people to do their jobs since Viet Nam where we could get in trouble for returning fire without asking permission first. IF WE ARE GOING TO SACRIFICE AMERICAN LIVES WE NEED TO GO INTO THE SITUATION TO WIN, THERE SHOULD BE NO OTHER OPTION. And if we do go into one of these situation it should not be for some Politician, Individual, Company, Industry, Corporation or ANYONE, to make a profit on American lives.