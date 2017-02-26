Zibanejad scores in OT to help Rangers beat Devils again

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider, center, celebrates his goal as New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider, left, eyes the puck coming out of the net and Devils' Kyle Palmieri looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Mika Zibanejad scored 1:16 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday.

Chris Kreider, Oscar Lindberg and Adam Clendening also scored for the Rangers. Antti Raanta had 36 saves, including a stop on a breakaway by Kyle Palmieri just before Zibanejad scored for the first time in 16 games.

Zibanejad took a long pass from Brady Skjei, faked a shot and slid the puck between the goaltender's legs.

The win was the Rangers' third in three games against New Jersey this season and their ninth in 11 (9-1-1).

Palmieri scored twice and Adam Henrique once for the Devils. Cory Schneider had 36 saves for the Devils, who are 1-3-1 in their last five games.

New Jersey scored three goals in a 2:46 span bridging the second and third periods to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Henrique started the comeback late in the second period and Palmieri scored twice in 47 seconds in the third to give New Jersey the lead.

Clendening tied it with 4:25 to play on a shot from the right point after the Rangers made a late push. It was his second goal of the season.

Totally outplayed for most of the first two periods, the Devils got back on a wraparound by Henrique.

Palmieri tied it just 27 seconds into the third period on a shot from the top of the left circle that went off Raanta's glove.

The go-ahead goal came four seconds after Kreider was penalized for delay of game. Travis Zajac won a faceoff and Palmieri deflected Andy Greene's shot from the point past a screened Raanta. The Rangers claimed goaltender interference, but the goal counted.

Despite being outshot 15-10 in the first period, the Rangers grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals by Kreider and Lindberg.

Kreider got his 23rd of the season at 6:40 with a bit of luck. Defenseman Dan Girardi's shot from the point deflected on the way in, hit off Kreider and popped into the net past a startled Schneider.

Lindberg got his second in three games and fourth of the season with 2:28 left in the period on a great counterattack. Defenseman Nick Holden carried the puck into the zone and dropped it to Jesper Fast, who set a cross-ice pass to his fellow Swede for a shot into an open net.

NOTES: New York D Kevin Klein missed his second straight game with back spasms. ... Devils F Pavel Zacha is out indefinitely with a concussion from Monday. ... Rangers rookie Pavel Buchnevich was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Raanta has started three games and played in four overall since Jan. 1. ... Devils D Seth Helgeson was placed on waivers on Friday and not claimed.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Columbus on Sunday.

Devils: Host Montreal on Monday.