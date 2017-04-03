Zetterberg nears 1,000 games; Doan's future plans (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• These Maple Leafs fans are hopeful Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner will go to prom with them. [Getty]

• On the determination of Detroit Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg as he nears the 1,000-game mark. [Detroit Free Press]

• Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is trying to ignore the “elephant in the room” that he’s in the midst of playing the last few games of his NHL career. [Arizona Sports]

• Doan talks about his past battles with the Los Angeles Kings, one of the Coyotes’ top divisional rivals. [Mayor’s Manor]

• How two trades pushed Patrik Elias into New Jersey Devils immortality. [New York Post]

• Fans may not have to wait all summer to see all the new Adidas NHL uniforms. In fact, the big reveal may come all at once right as summer begins — at the 2017 NHL Draft. [Icethetics]

• Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber will miss the next two games with a lower-body injury. [Montreal Canadiens]

• The Calgary Flames say they need a new arena in order to survive in the city. [Calgary Herald]

• Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Nylander has been recalled and will make his NHL debut Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and brother William. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• The NHL is hoping to succeed in China from a business perspective. [Deal Breaker]

• The Sedins remain the Vancouver Canucks’ unquestioned leaders and the focal point of the team, but they are no longer capable of delivering at an elite level. [The Province]

• If there’s a silver lining attached to the Colorado Avalanche being so far out of the playoff race so early in the season, it’s been an opportunity to take a look at some of what the future may hold with their younger players. [Denver Post]

• It’s time for the best male American hockey players to start caring more about the World Championships. [ESPN]

• The Florida Panthers had high expectations going into this season and then faltered. What does the future hold for the club after such a disappointing year? [The Rat Trick]

• New York Riveters players Amber Moore and Cherie Stewart will be competing for Team USA in the Women’s Ball Hockey Championship (June 3-10) in Pardubice, Czech Republic. [The Hockey Writers]

• The IIHF Council recommended a proposal of the IIHF Women’s Committee during its recent meeting in March to extend the number of participating teams in the IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship from eight to 10 teams. [IIHF]

• What were the 10 most shocking seasons by players in the NHL this year? [Dobber Hockey]

• Jarret Stoll is currently trying to figure out his hockey playing future. Stoll last played last year with the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild. He has spent time with the Kings’ development staff this year and done some work on LA’s television broadcasts. Stoll has repeatedly said he is not retired. [Edmonton Journal]

• Former NHLer Maxim Lapierre will play next season in Switzerland with HC Lugano. [Swiss Hockey News]

• Here’s a wish list of tweaks for EA Sports’ NHL18. [Raw Charge]

• Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco is making strides towards the NHL. [Last Word on Hockey]

