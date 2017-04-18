Zach Werenski’s bloody face honored on Blue Jackets fan’s shirt (Photo)

Columbus Blue Jackets rookie defenseman Zach Werenski is out for the rest of the playoffs after taking a puck to the face in Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The puck cut him badly, and he bled on the ice during a controversial sequence that resulted in a goal.

Gone, but not forgotten … in the sense that none of us will be able to forget his bruised and bloodied face any time soon. Especially after Werenski displayed it in a postgame tweet.

Well, one Blue Jackets fan had decided that having Werenski’s bloody maw in our waking nightmares isn’t enough. So he had the Blue Jacket’s face printed on a T-shirt for Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Take another gander:





Seriously, if he’s not the Columbus Fan Seat Upgrade of the night, there’s no justice.

Let the great playoff fan wars commence!





OK, we have a feeling “Dart Guy” will be sticking around longer than the Blue Jackets, unfortunately.

