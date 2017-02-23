Zach Britton ready to improve on near-perfect season

SARASOTA, Fla. – After a season in which he gave up four earned runs, three in April and one after that, a season that passed amid countless decisions and relentless attention to the next pitch and only the next pitch, Zach Britton went home to Texas, to his backyard, where, surrounded by friends and family, it occurred to him, that happened.

The perfect season, or near enough to one to count, had come and gone. A save for every opportunity. A single home run, 38 lousy hits, across 254 batters. He was home too early, home while baseball was still being played out there somewhere, which didn’t sit quite right. But when there was no next pitch – and there was a conversation to be had about that too – he was able to consider the 1,027 he had already thrown, the 63 games he had finished, the 47 saves that resulted, and conclude that not only had that happened, it had happened to him.

“They were asking me what I was thinking about,” Britton said of his friends. “I told them, ‘Not really anything. Just showing up and getting ready for the day.’”

A few weeks later, he stood in a room at Wrigley Field beside Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman, holding a trophy with his name on it, when Rivera said to him, “Do you realize what you did?”

The Baltimore Orioles played an intrasquad game here Thursday. Britton did not pitch. His left side is sore so camp has started slowly for him. He shrugged at the severity of the injury, no big deal, and in fact wouldn’t even have mentioned it in previous springs. He smiled and said a man gets smarter as he gets older, saves his heroics for April, you know, then popped the man next to him – Donnie Hart – in the shoulder. “It’s true, Donnie,” he said. “You get smarter.”

And so, perhaps, how a 25-year-old left-hander with a 4.95 ERA becomes, at 28, the man who posted one of the finest seasons for a reliever in history. How a good pitch — the power sinker — becomes a great one. How standing at the end of three hours just three outs from victory, and also a pitch or two from defeat, becomes commonplace. A day on the job.

“One good pitch after another,” he said. “One led to the next.”

Orioles closer Zach Britton was near-perfect last season. (AP) More

Near the end of the season, as he stacked saves on top of saves, it did occur to him that baseball doesn’t much put up with perfect, and if it does it doesn’t allow it for long. There was the game in Toronto, the waning days of September, when Hyun Soo Kim homered in the top of the ninth, and Britton — 46 save opportunities come, 46 saves registered — thought, “Today is going to be a grind.”

“I had this weird feeling,” he said. “Like, maybe this is it.”

He grinned.

“I got three groundballs,” he said.

He didn’t, though. He struck out the first two batters and got a weak grounder from the third, the usual dominance. They run together, perhaps, all those pitches and all those outs. Four days later in New York, the Orioles still playing for something, he gave up a couple hits. And while there was no save to be had, there was a win to be had, and he fell out of the next-pitch routine long enough to consider all that had passed.

“I can’t let my season end like this,” he mused, and retired the final four Yankees.

Those were, infamously, the final pitches of his near-perfect season, a fact he said did not bother him then, did not bother him upon reflection over the winter, and does not bother him today. Friends called, he said, to notify him they were on his side in the matter of should he have pitched or not in the wild-card game, to which Britton replied, “There’s really no side to be on.”

There is no perfect, after all. Not really. Not forever.

“Man,” Buck Showalter said, “I could talk about Britton all day. … Always saying the right thing. Always doing the right thing. And it’s real. It’s real.”

Read More