Your daily reminder the New York Knicks are a dysfunctional franchise

Carmelo Anthony would like a meeting with team president Phil Jackson, Derrick Rose would like to play more (some?) defense, and Courtney Lee would like to stop losing by one possession, so at least the New York Knicks are planning to show up for work, which is more than they could say last week.

A week after Rose skipped work against the New Orleans Pelicans without so much as an explanation until returning from Chicago the next day and five days after we thought the Knicks had reached what they should have hoped was rock bottom, that bottom fell out again and again — first in another rift between Anthony and Jackson, then by Rose harping on defense and finally with Lee on Instagram.

Following a critical column by Jackson confidante Charley Rosen — who pondered, “The only sure thing is that Carmelo Anthony has outlived his usefulness in New York,” and, “It’s understood that he’d only accept being dealt to the [Cleveland] Cavaliers or the [Los Angeles] Clippers” — Melo indicated he’d like to chat with the legendary coach turned subpar executive and supposed source of Rosen’s report.

And it appears that conversation could be had soon:

That doesn’t mean anything of consequence will result from the meeting. They reportedly met briefly in December, when Jackson told the CBS Sports Network, “Carmelo a lot of times wants to hold the ball longer than — we have a rule: If you hold a pass two seconds, you benefit the defense. So he has a little bit of a tendency to hold it for three, four, five seconds, and then everybody comes to a stop.”

Considering the section of Rosen’s column concentrating on Anthony began with this statement …

Carmelo Anthony’s legs are going, going, almost gone. As ever, he’s still a dangerous scorer but resists any offensive game plan that limits his one-on-one adventures. Moreover, his sticky fingers causes whatever ball-and-player movement is in effect to come to a grinding stop. Since Melo has been mostly shooting blanks in the clutch — he was scoreless in the fourth quarter last night — it’s really a dead stop.

… it sure doesn’t seem as though much was accomplished from their December face-to-face, so long as we’re still working under Anthony’s assumption that Rosen’s words channel Jackson’s thoughts. And if Anthony still wants to retire with the Knicks and Jackson indeed prefers to move on from Melo, then the Zen Master has nobody to blame but himself, since he signed off on the no-trade clause.

So, that meeting should be fun.

Meanwhile, Rose, who’s individual defensive rating of 109.5 ranks 349th in the league this season — a hair better than former Chicago Bulls teammate and current Knicks starting center Joakim Noah (109.6) — would like coach Jeff Hornacek to rule the team’s defense with more of an iron fist going forward.

“We were just talking about defensive schemes, what I see with our defense, what he thinks our problems are. I just told him, it’s defense,” Rose told reporters, via the New York Daily News, of his discussion with Hornacek after Saturday’s practice. “Our defense triggers a lot of things. And I told him he has to be on us hard about defense every day. Like, beat it in our heads where we get tired of hearing him talking about it.” […] “It’s not just one element. It’s all of it — effort, schemes, decision-making, personnel, communication. It’s everything,” Rose added. “You can tell when we’re out there. You have some games where we have everything clicking. It’s no middle ground with us. It’s either we look good, or we look quite different than that. I wanted to say another word, but quite different than that. We got to have an in-between. Then right when we’re slipping, we got to be able to let everybody be aware of that and try to fix it — not after the game, but during the game.”

