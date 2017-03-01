Young fan climbs into hoop to rescue a stuck basketball in Boise-Fresno State game

“MVP” chants erupted from the crowd 15 minutes into Boise State’s home game against Fresno State on Tuesday night. But the chant wasn’t for any of the players; it was for a little boy.

With four minutes left in the first half, the basketball was deflected off of Boise player Justinian Jessup and got caught up behind the basket. Despite efforts from some of the taller players holding mops, no one was able to poke the ball loose.

When nothing worked, a player decided to grab a young fan that was sitting courtside and hoist him up so he could climb up behind the basket and grab the stuck ball.

The boy was high-fived and was considered a hero, at least for the night.



