New York Red Bulls re-sign defender Damien Perrinelle

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Red Bulls have re-signed center back Damien Perrinelle.

The MLS team announced the signing on Wednesday without disclosing contract details.

Perrinelle missed the first half of last season while recovering from an injury suffered in the 2015 MLS Cup playoffs. The Frenchman made 10 MLS appearances, including seven starts, down the stretch and played in both playoff games.

Perrinelle has played in 40 games for New York over 2 1/2 seasons, with two goals and an assist. Before joining MLS, he played for FC Istres of Ligue 2 in France.