New York City FC aims to continue mastery of Impact

Coming off one of its most impressive wins in club history, New York City FC will look to double its home success Saturday against a Montreal Impact team it has dominated over the teams' brief history.

Despite failing to reach the playoffs in its first two MLS seasons, New York City (1-1-0) is 3-1-1 all-time against the Impact, and undefeated (2-0-1) at Yankee Stadium.

If momentum is anything, Sunday's 4-0 victory over D.C. United suggests New York City could be set to improve upon that record. Last year's Golden Boot runner-up David Villa had two goals and an assist and new signing Maximiliano Moralez made his first contributions with a goal and two assists.

That win perhaps becomes even more impressive if you consider the performance as a carryover from New York's season opener. New York City lost 1-0 to Orlando, but outshot its hosts 14-7 and led 7-1 in shots on goal.

"I think we played well in Orlando and we deserved more," Villa said after Sunday's win over D.C. United. "Today, we were better in front of the target, better when we had the chance to score goals. We played the same way here and in Orlando -- the difference between the games was that we were more right in the last minute."

Montreal is looking to recover from a 2-2 home draw against Seattle last Saturday that felt more like a defeat after the Sounders scored in the 83rd and 94th minutes.

That canceled out earlier goals from Italian forward Matteo Mancosu and Argentine playmaker Ignacio Piatti, two of the catalysts in last year's run to the Eastern Conference finals. And it gave a sour taste to what was still a vast improvement from Montreal's 1-0 away loss to San Jose to open the season.

"We worked hard, we were intense, but it has to be 90-minutes-plus," Impact midfielder Patrice Bernier said in the Montreal Gazette. "In this league, most goals are scored in the last 15 minutes and that's where our focus has to be."