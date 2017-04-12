Yoenis Cespedes hits three home runs in five innings

Early on it seemed very possible Yoenis Cespedes would hit 10 home runs Tuesday night. Or maybe he’d reach 500 for his career. He might’ve even been Major League Baseball’s all-time leader after the New York Mets were finished beating up on the Phillies, 14-4.

All we know for sure is the Mets’ star cranked out three homers in his first four at-bats and by the time the third one landed he still had half a game to play.





This was the second time in Cespedes’ career that he’s hit three home runs in one game, making him the only Met to ever do so. The last time he accomplished the feat was in Colorado during the 2015 season. Reaching this plateau in just the fifth inning gave Cespedes multiple chances to become just the 17th player to ever hit four homers in one game.

He didn’t. Despite going four-for-six at the plate, his final line included five runs batted in, three home runs and one double.

Josh Hamilton remains the last person to hit four homers in a game, which he did as a Texas Ranger in 2012.

New York Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes follows through on his third home run of the night. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) More

According to Statcast, each of Cespedes’ home runs had an exit velocity of at least 105 mph. His second shot out of Citizens Bank Park reached 109.3 mph and both insulted and injured one Phillies fan.

This is Zach Cooper, 22, of Washington Township, N.J. He took that last Yoenis Cespedes' home run off his head. pic.twitter.com/yVXdFPDA96 — Ryan Lawrence (@ryanlawrence21) April 12, 2017





Mets fans will just have to take comfort in the fact their team combined for seven home runs in the victory at Philadelphia. Somehow, we think they’ll survive.

