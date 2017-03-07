Yasiel Puig's home burglarized, at least $170K in jewelry stolen

We’ve been hearing a lot about celebrity robberies lately. Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in January, and the Los Angeles area homes of Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj and former NBA player and head coach Derek Fisher have been burglarized in the past six weeks. Now there’s a new entry on the celebrity robbery list: Yasiel Puig, right fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Puig’s Sherman Oaks home has been robbed, and jewelry was the thieves’ main target, according to the Los Angeles Times. There are conflicting reports about the value of the stolen jewelry; the L.A. Times is reporting at least $170,000, a figure that came from the Los Angeles Police Department. TMZ is reporting that $500,000 of jewelry was taken, including several “high-end Rolex watches.”

The good news here is that no one was in the house when the robbers broke in. The L.A. Times is reporting that the robbery happened the week of Feb. 27, after Puig had left for spring training in Arizona. TMZ reported that Puig asked a relative to stay in the house while he’s away, but that relative was not there when the robbery occurred.

As for who that relative was, a reporter for KTLA says it was the father of Yasiel Puig’s girlfriend.

GF of @YasielPuig tells me her father was watching the home when burglars struck, shattered door. She says "they knew what they were doing." — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) March 7, 2017





TMZ suggested that celebrities like Puig who “flaunt” their expensive jewelry on social media are making themselves a target for burglars. But the pictures they use to prove this mostly show Puig just living his life, going to restaurants and sporting events with friends. Yeah, he’s wearing a watch and a gold chain, but it’s certainly not ostentatious, and he’s definitely not flaunting anything. If anything made him a target (and that’s not to say anything actually did), it’s that he’s a celebrity, and very obviously in Arizona and not at home.

At this point, there’s no way to know whether the police will be able to identify any suspects or arrest those responsible, as the investigation is ongoing. As for those other high profile L.A. area robberies, there have been no arrests made in the burglaries of Morissette, Minaj or Fisher, and officials have not said if the string of crimes is connected.

