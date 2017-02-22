Yahoo Fantasy Hockey: NHL Trade Deadline Primer

View photos

By Steve Laidlaw

With the NHL trade deadline fast approaching, we should look the impact a trade might have. Often, you’ll find that price tags in fantasy leagues go up on players who are dealt in the NHL, whether right or wrong. The extra attention just seems to ramp up the cost.

You’ll also find that it is often not the players who are traded who see a boost in value, but rather it is the players left behind who fill their role that jump to another level.

Kevin Shattenkirk – D – St. Louis Blues – 95% owned

Even with the Blues playing better hockey under Mike Yeo, they may still choose to sell Shattenkirk at the trade deadline, rather than lose him for nothing this summer. Shattenkirk is one of the premiere power-play quarterbacks in the NHL. Over the past three years, he ranks second to only Nicklas Backstrom in points/60 with the man-advantage.

The Blues boast the league’s sixth most efficient power play, clicking on 22% of their opportunities. They will no doubt suffer in this department when Shattenkirk is dealt. They do, however boast an elite goal scorer in Vladimir Tarasenko and wily veterans like Alexander Steen. They also have capable replacements in Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko. It seems safe that the Blues’ power play won’t fall to the bottom just because they move Shattenkirk.

One of Pietrangelo or Parayko will see a spike in value grabbing Shattenkirk’s minutes on the top power play unit. Pietrangelo was the guy that Ken Hitchcock would call on whenever Shattenkirk missed time with injury but Yeo might opt for the more dynamic option in Parayko. Parayko projects as the better #1 option with his mobility, playmaking and big shot from the point. There is only one Brent Burns but there are shades of Burns in Parayko’s game. He’s a 23-year-old sophomore with plenty of time to grow into a bigger role. He has star potential that could be realized after a Shattenkirk trade.

One would assume that any team acquiring Shattenkirk will look to use him on their #1 power play unit. He should provide a solid boost, however, if he moves to a team lacking the star talent that the Blues have in Steen and Tarasenko, his value could take a hit. He’d also lose value moving to a team with a #1 defenseman already established.

Ben Bishop – G – Tampa Bay Lightning – 93% owned

Since returning from injury Bishop has a 6-2-1 record with a 0.920 SV% and a 2.17 GAA. Since Bishop went down with injury Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 5-8-4 record, with a 0.901 SV% and a 3.01 GAA. Unless the Lightning decide to wave the white flag, Bishop is going nowhere. Furthermore, he is absolutely Tampa Bay’s best option in goal. There is little to suggest that Vasilevskiy can be relied on as a #1 this season, although you can be damn sure he’ll be their starter next season.

Matt Duchene – C/RW – Colorado Avalanche – 75% owned

Fantasy interest in Duchene picked up the second rumours of his availability in trades were released. Duchene escaping the wasteland that is Colorado and moving to a contender could unleash his point-per-game potential. But everyone knows that the market for players with term is at its best around the draft. Barring a panicked decision Duchene and teammate Gabriel Landeskog won’t be going anywhere until this summer. Perhaps the best move for fantasy owners is to try and move these players now, as people anticipate what their value could be, if only they were dealt.

