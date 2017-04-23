Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks

All 30 teams are scheduled to to play during Sunday's afternoon MLB slate, but owners will have to tune in at 1:10 p.m. EDT if they don't want to miss out on the action. While there's no shortage of selection, these 10 players stand out as the day's top values.



PITCHER



Yu Darvish, TEX vs. KC ($51):



While each of the other 29 MLB teams is scoring at least 3.17 runs per game, the Royals are languishing dead last by a long shot at just 2.69 runs per contest. Darvish has allowed exactly four runs in two of his starts and just one total in the other two, and facing Kansas City's struggling offense at home presents a terrific opportunity for him to start putting his inconsistency behind him with another dominant outing. The Japanese right-hander has had control problems, but his 16 hits allowed through 24.2 innings suggest Darvish's stuff is as nasty as ever. Between the low likelihood of many runs crossing the plate and the high strikeout potential given his career 30.1 percent strikeout rate, this is the perfect time to deploy Darvish.



Danny Salazar, CLE at CWS ($47): Salazar posted a season-high 29.7 fantasy points against the White Sox thanks to 11 strikeouts on Apr. 12, and that effort is very repeatable given Chicago's offensive ineptitude and Salazar's propensity to miss bats. The White Sox rank 28th with just 3.27 runs scored per game, so even matching the two they plated off the talented righty last time will be a challenge. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Salazar has never posted a K/9 below 9.00 in a season and owns a gaudy 35.5 percent strikeout rate in 2017 after averaging a 27.0 percent mark in his career to date.



With Hunter Pence (knee) likely still limited, Posey is unquestionably the top right-handed bat in San Francisco's lineup. That role should be quite lucrative against rookie southpaw Kyle Freeland , who has posted a 4.91 ERA and 4.53 FIP this season. Posey's .401 career wOBA against lefties is impressive on its own, but expectations are rightfully through the roof considering this game will be played at the hitter-friendly Coors Field (league-high 1.37 park factor in 2016).Rizzo's 11-game hitting streak has included four doubles and three homers, giving him a tremendous combination of high floor and upside. Continuing that strong play should be easy at Great American Ballpark against Bronson Arroyo , who has allowed a .354 career wOBA to left-handed hitters like Rizzo, while the Cincinnati ballpark has a 1.36 home run park factor this season after finishing at 1.18 last season.With a 6.19 ERA and 1.88 WHIP, Yovani Gallardo has struggled tremendously through three starts. The switch-hitting Lowrie won't make life any easier for the righty given his .328 wOBA in that split this season. Lowrie has eight hits in eight games since being moved up to third in the order, but his affordable $13 price doesn't reflect his combination of momentum and opportunity.With right-hander Brandon McCarthy on the mound for the Dodgers, Lamb is once again a strong choice. The slugging third baseman has backed up last season's .374 wOBA in that split with a .435 mark in 2017, and he has already racked up 13 runs and 16 RBI out of the clean-up spot. McCarthy's .321 wOBA allowed to left-handed hitters last season suggests he's in no position to slow Lamb down.Seager's 29 homers since the start of the 2016 season show that his power numbers go far beyond those of a typical $17 shortstop. That increased upside could well be realized against Shelby Miller , who allowed a .400 wOBA to batters from the left side last season.Phillies righty Zach Eflin has allowed a .369 wOBA to left-handed hitters, and Markakis is well-positioned to take advantage of that split considering he has hit either fourth or fifth in Atlanta's lineup every game this season. With hits in 14 of his past 15 games and a .361 wOBA against right-handers this season, the veteran outfielder's production has outpaced his $16 price.Carrera has earned his spot as the second batter in the Blue Jays' lineup with hits in five of his past six games heading into this favorable matchup against right-hander Ricky Nolasco . The Angels starter has allowed a .337 career wOBA to left-handed hitters, so the affordable outfielder is more likely to have a productive night than the majority of Toronto's righty-heavy lineup.It's tough to find a better value than Pederson against Shelby Miller at Chase Field. Pederson posted a .386 wOBA against righties last season while Miller's struggles against left-handed hitters benefit the outfielder just as much as they do Seager. Add in Chase Field's 1.23 2016 park factor and this becomes a dream bargain at just $11.