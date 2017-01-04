Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey: Wednesday picks

By Chris Morgan

There are six NHL games on the docket for Wednesday, with several of the worst teams in the league in action. That, obviously, can create interesting opportunities from a fantasy perspective. We’re here to help you find those opportunities, and also to help you avoid possible pitfalls elsewhere.

GOALIE

Ryan Miller, VAN vs. ARI ($31): The Canucks are second from the bottom in the Pacific Division, but far below them you will find the Coyotes. On top of that, Vancouver has won four in a row, while Arizona has dropped seven consecutive contests. Arizona is also second from the bottom in goals per game, so not only does Miller have a good chance of picking up a win, he might not be challenged too much, either.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Steve Mason, PHI vs. NYR ($33): After a nice uptick in play, Mason has a 4.05 GAA and a .841 save percentage in his last four games. Overall, he has a 2.78 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Rangers are third in goals per game, meaning this likely won’t be an easy outing for Mason. As the second most expensive goalie Wednesday, Mason is a risky option.

CENTER

Jonathan Marchessault, FLA vs. WPG ($16): Marchessault may no long be among the league’s leading scorers, but he’s averaging 7.1 fantasy points per game, so it’s not like he’s fallen completely off a cliff. The Jets are in the bottom five of the league in goals allowed and penalty-kill percentage, and they will also be on the second night of a back-to-back. That could mean Michael Hutchinson (3.18 GAA, .894 save percentage) is in net for Winnipeg, making the matchup look even better for Marchessault.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mark Scheifele, WPG at FLA ($23): On the flip side, Scheifele will be trying to beat Roberto Luongo, who has a 2.42 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Additionally, Scheifele is averaging 3:19 a night on the power play, but the Panthers rank seventh on the penalty kill. Scheifele is having a solid season but is the second most expensive center Wednesday, which makes his price tag a little rich in this case.

WING

Jakob Silfverberg, ANA vs. DET ($20): With Jimmy Howard out, the Wings are left with two goalies who have GAAs over three. Silfverberg is averaging a career-high ice time (18:33) and is on pace for a new best in points as well (he currently has 25 in 39 games). Without Howard, Detroit becomes a much more favorable matchup, and Silfverberg has also been playing well recently (four points in his last five games).

Thomas Vanek, DET at ANA ($16): Vanek had a fine December, notching 10 points in 13 games, and he added an assist on New Year’s Day for good measure. While Anaheim has a great matchup, Detroit’s isn’t bad either. The Ducks have given up 2.77 goals per game, and John Gibson has a .911 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jakub Voracek, PHI vs. NYR ($25): Voracek is having a good season, especially on the power play. He’s notched 13 points with the extra man, but it’ll be hard to add to that in this matchup. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked penalty kill, and they are ninth in goals allowed as well. Voracek is a pricey option, and if you really want a Flyers wing, why not take Wayne Simmonds, who is averaging more fantasy points per game and is also cheaper?

Blake Wheeler, WPG at FLA ($22): This is less about Wheeler than it is about the Panthers as a matchup. On top of that, it’s as much about the other games on the slate than it is concern about the Panthers. The Avalanche, Stars, Coyotes, Canucks, Red Wings, and, hey, the Jets, are all in action, and they’re all attractive opponents from a fantasy standpoint. Why settle for Wheeler, who’s solid but rather expensive, when there are so many other better opportunities to take advantage of?

DEFENSEMEN

Dougie Hamilton, CGY vs. COL ($19): Speaking of the Avalanche, they sit at the very bottom of the league in goals allowed (3.35) and don’t rank much better in shots allowed (32.2). Hamilton takes a lot of shots for a blueliner (111 in 38 games), and he’s got six power-play points as well. On top of everything else, Colorado also ranks 25th in penalty-kill percentage.

Keith Yandle, FLA vs. WPG ($16): The Jets rank a lowly 27th on the penalty kill, which plays right into Yandle’s hands. Yandle leads the Panthers with nine power-play points one season after putting up a whopping 22 with the Rangers. He knows how to handle his business with the extra man, and this is a particularly good matchup for him as a result.

