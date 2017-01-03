Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey: Tuesday picks

By Neil Parker

It’s a lighter Tuesday night than usual in the NHL with just seven games. At Yahoo, it’s always worth scrolling all the way through the player pool because some solid players can be found at, or near, minimum price. With that said, here are some targets, fades and values to consider when assembling your lineups.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

GOALIE

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. WPG ($29): Through six starts since taking over the crease, Vasilevskiy has four wins with a mediocre .909 save percentage and 2.47 GAA. However, he’s coming off a solid 26-save win with just a single goal allowed and grabs a solid matchup here. Winnipeg is 7-11-2 and has averaged just 2.2 goals per game on the road. Additionally, home ice has been kind to Vasilevisky, as he’s posted a 17-4-2 record, .921 save percentage and 2.38 GAA through 27 career starts at Amalie Arena. The price is soft, too.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Frederik Andersen, TOR at WAS ($35): This is no slight on Andersen, as he’s been as good as any goalie in the league since the calendar flipped to November (.937 save percentage and 2.16 GAA). However, Toronto will be in tough against Washington on Tuesday. The Capitals are 42-13-5 at home dating back to last season, and the Maple Leafs are allowing the third most scoring chances per 60 minutes (29.39) in the league.

CENTER

Tyler Johnson, TAM vs. WPG ($14): There have already been oodles of peaks and valleys for Johnson this season, but he’s been consistently skating with Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat of late, and that’s been a fantasy goldmine over the years. The trio has combined for 4.4 goals per 60 minutes over the past four seasons, and Johnson’s salary is ripe for profit.

CENTER TO AVOID

Connor McDavid, EDM at CLM ($34): Columbus isn’t going to steamroll every opponent going forward, but it’s still difficult to recommend paying top dollar for a player facing them right now. Plus, McDavid has been held off the scoresheet entirely in seven of his past 13 games (three goals and nine points during the stretch). Additionally, with Edmonton allowing the third most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (12.24), McDavid carries a plus-minus risk against the highest-scoring team in the league (3.46 goals per game).

WING

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. BUF ($21): No doubt, Kreider is riding high — seven goals, nine points and a 33.3 shooting percentage over his past six games — and won’t maintain this offensive binge forever. However, he’s sporting an 11th-ranked 3.12 points per 60 minutes among skaters with at least 500 minutes this season, and the 25-year-old winger is locked into top offensive minutes. This salary doesn’t correlate with his year-long production or his recent heater.

Connor Brown, TOR vs. WAS ($16): Skating alongside Auston Matthews, the 22-year-old winger has found his groove with three goals, seven points and 12 shots through his past five games. Additionally, the duo is up to 4.77 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five. It’s a small sample size, and the matchup is difficult, but Brown has also been a high-end scorer at the lower levels and comes in with a discounted salary.

WINGERS TO AVOID

Taylor Hall, NJD at CAR ($25): After missing two games, Hall picked up a goal and an assist in his return to action Monday, which was obviously an encouraging showing. However, playing the second end of back-to-back games against a stingy opponent isn’t the ideal spot to spend up for Hall. After all, on home ice, Carolina has allowed the sixth fewest shots per game at five-on-five (26.4) this year.

Nikita Kucherov, TAM vs. WPG ($27): With his linemates in all situations — Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat — both costing just $14, it could prove savvy to target them instead. Kucherov’s 3.11 points per 60 minutes rank seventh among all skaters with at least 3,000 minutes over the past three seasons, but you don’t need to pay full price to grab exposure to his upside Tuesday.

DEFENSE

Ryan McDonagh, NYR vs. BUF ($20): Scorching hot (seven points, 10 shots and five blocked shots over his past four games), McDonagh is a high-floor option at this salary. He’s averaging 24:12 of ice per night and 3:27 with the man advantage as the go-to offensive defenseman for the Rangers, and Buffalo has allowed 23 goals over its past seven games with just a single win.

Read More