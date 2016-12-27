Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey: Tuesday picks

By Neil Parker

There are 12 games in the NHL on Tuesday. At Yahoo, it’s always worth scrolling all the way through the player pool because some solid players can be found at, or near, minimum price. With that said, here are some targets, fades and values to consider when assembling your lineups.

GOALIE

Matt Murray, PIT at NJD ($36): With New Jersey averaging just 2.29 goals per game and the second-fewest scoring chances per 60 minutes (23.69), Murray is in line to bounce back following a rough outing against Columbus on Thursday (six goals allowed on 23 shots). Don’t overreact to the poor showing. The Blue Jackets are an admirable opponent, and Murray posted a 13-3-1 record, .928 save percentage and 2.14 GAA through his previous 18 games.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Tuukka Rask, BOS at CLM ($37): Speaking of Columbus being a difficult matchup, Rask is a risky start Tuesday. He owns a mediocre 6-4-3 record, .914 save percentage and 2.31 GAA through his past 13 starts, and the Blue Jackets average 3.88 goals per home game. Additionally, Columbus has generated the third most scoring chances per 60 minutes (30.25) in the league.

CENTER

Tyler Seguin, DAL at ARI ($27): Since joining Dallas, Seguin’s 3.2 points per 60 minutes rank third among all skaters with at least 5,000 minutes, and he lands in a premium matchup Tuesday. Arizona has allowed the most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.71) and second most goals per game (3.15) in the league. Plus, Seguin has positive regression ahead in the goals column with just a single tally on 34 shots over his past seven games.

CENTER TO AVOID

Patrice Bergeron, BOS at CLM ($22): Columbus has allowed two goals or fewer in each of its past seven home games, and Bergeron’s 0.98 points per 60 minutes at five-on-five rank 150th out of the 159 skaters with at least 400 minutes. He projects to spend the entire game matched up against Columbus’ top offensive players, so in a daunting matchup, there’s little reason to spend up for him.

WING

Brandon Saad, CLM vs. BOS ($21): Among all skaters with at least 400 minutes at five-on-five this season, Saad’s 3.28 points per 60 minutes pace the league. He’s also heated up of late with nine goals, 14 points, 40 shots and a plus-11 rating over his past 14 games. Boston has allowed the fewest scoring chances per 60 minutes (23.44) in the league, but that should also help to drive Saad’s ownership down, and he’s proven to be a matchup-proof scorer.

Evander Kane, BUF at DET ($17): Potentially low ownership makes the high-volume shooter (2.91 shots per game) a solid value lean Tuesday. Kane notched six goals, eight points and 39 shots with an average of 18:00 of ice per night through 11 December games. It all adds up to a high fantasy floor against a middling opponent.

WINGERS TO AVOID

James Neal, NAS vs. MIN ($21): Since returning from an upper-body injury, Neal has a respectable four goals, five points and 21 shots through nine games. However, he’s also missed the scoresheet in five of the nine outings. With Minnesota allowing the fewest goals per game in the league (1.94), this isn’t an ideal spot to fork over a significant portion of your salary cap for his services.

Anders Lee, NYI vs. WAS ($14): While his price is still attractive, and Lee is scorching hot with 11 goals and 14 points through his past 15 games, it might be a good idea to fade Lee. His 29.7 shooting percentage over that 15-game stretch is unsustainably high, and Washington is allowing just 2.06 goals per game. Additionally, considering how hot he has been, he could end up over-owned, which only strengthens the case to avoid him.

DEFENSE

John Klingberg, DAL at ARI ($17): With six assists and 20 shots through his past 11 games, including a three-game point streak, Klingberg is finding his game at the right time to take advantage of this juicy matchup. As noted, the Coyotes have allowed the second most goals per game (3.15) and most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.71) in the league this year, and Klingberg entered 2016-17 with the fourth most points per 60 minutes (1.85) among all defenseman with at least 2,000 minutes over the previous two seasons.

Justin Schultz, PIT at NJD ($17): The 26-year-old bueliner is a go-to option until his salary catches up to his sterling recent production. As the unquestioned No. 1 offensive defenseman for the highest-scoring club in the league, Schultz has posted six goals, 16 points and 26 shots through his past 13 games. Plus, New Jersey is allowing the sixth most goals per game (2.94) in the league.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Dustin Byfuglien, WPG at CHI ($24): Winnipeg has been a disaster on the road this season, averaging just 2.16 goals per game, and Byfuglien is minus-5 away from the MTS Centre compared to his plus-5 rating at home. Chicago is also 13-3-4 at home, and he’ll likely be tasked with slowing down the Patrick Kane–Jonathan Toews–Artemi Panarin line most of the night. It just isn’t a favorable fantasy setup for Byfuglien.

