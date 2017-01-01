Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey: Sunday picks

By Sasha Yodashkin

There isn’t much NHL action on the first day of 2017, as only two games make up Sunday’s evening slate. Below are the top plays and fades from the Senators-Capitals and Ducks-Flyers contests.

GOALIE

Braden Holtby, WAS vs. OTT ($38): Ottawa is the only bottom-10 offense in action, giving Holtby the night’s easiest matchup. The most expensive goaltending option available has consistently justified his price with a 15-8-4 record, 2.02 GAA and .928 save percentage. He should once again be well worth $38 in this matchup, and the lack of strong alternatives gives you all the more reason to anchor your lineup with him.

Goalie to Avoid

Steve Mason, PHI at ANH ($32): Mason has posted a 6.15 GAA and .818 save percentage over his past three starts, and also hurt his hand in his last appearance Friday against the Sharks. Even if he plays through the injury, it doesn’t make sense to lean on the Flyers netminder given his recent struggles.

CENTER

Ryan Getzlaf, ANH vs. PHI ($20): Getzlaf is the third most expensive center on his own team, which makes him a can’t-miss bargain given that he’s on a 68-point pace after averaging 73.3 over the past three seasons. He has already registered 13 points on the second-ranked Ducks power play, and will be a major threat to get on the scoresheet with every opportunity against the 20th-ranked Flyers penalty kill. They’re also going through goaltending problems in classic Philadelphia fashion, further raising Getzlaf’s stock here.

Center to Avoid

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS vs. OTT ($18): Kuznetsov hasn’t lit the lamp in December, and his poor play is starting to reduce his playing time. He has skated under 15 minutes in two of the past four games, and put himself further into coach Barry Trotz’s doghouse by committing an egregious turnover Thursday against the Devils. Given his current form, Kuznetsov isn’t worth $18.

WING

Tom Pyatt, OTT at WAS ($14): Pyatt was recently promoted to a top-six role alongside Derick Brassard and Mark Stone, which should lead to an increase in both ice time and opportunities. He has managed to pile up two goals and an assist over his past five games, but remains reasonably priced at $14. If you’re going to use a Senators winger in this tough matchup, Pyatt makes the most sense.

Andrew Cogliano, ANH vs. PHI ($13): While Cogliano has been a bit cold lately, he still remains dangerous given his prominent role. He has skated over 19 minutes in two of his last four games while playing alongside Ryan Kesler and Jakob Silfverberg, and has a great chance to get back on track against a reeling Flyers team that has allowed 2.97 goals per game. You may not get a better buy-low opportunity on Cogliano all season.

Wings to Avoid

Alex Ovechkin, WAS vs. OTT ($35): Ovechkin has scored in three of his past four games, but will have a tough time living up to his $35 price against Senators netminder Mike Condon. Condon has a 2.43 GAA and .915 save percentage this season, and should be able to limit Ovechkin’s production. Spending such a large portion of your cap on a player in a tough matchup generally isn’t a good idea.

Jakub Voracek, PHI at ANH ($25): Voracek has struggled mightily of late, totalling minus-2.0 fantasy points over the past three games. He surprisingly missed Tuesday’s practice for maintenance reasons, and could be dealing with an undisclosed injury. Either way, it’s tough to commit $25 to Voracek until he gets back on track.

DEFENSE

Matt Niskanen, WAS vs. OTT ($15): Niskanen has been on fire over the past 10 games, with two goals, six assists and a plus-8 rating in that span. Despite that hot streak, the blueliner remains extremely affordable at just $15. Get Niskanen in your lineup while he can still be had on the cheap.

Ivan Provorov, PHI at ANH ($14): Provorov has already contributed 16 points from the Flyers blueline, but doesn’t come with the hefty price tag of most offensively-minded blueliners. Those looking to save money at this position while keeping upside high should turn to the 19-year-old blueliner against the second-worst defensive team in action behind his Flyers. Factor in the lack of decent alternatives, and Provorov becomes a very enticing option.

Defensemen to Avoid:

