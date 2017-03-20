Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey: Monday picks

By Chris Morgan

After four days of mainlining college basketball, perhaps hockey is what you need to serve as a palate cleanser. There are five NHL games Monday, and if you want to know which players you should target, or avoid, you can find that information below.

GOALIE

Pekka Rinne, NAS vs. ARI ($25): Rinne’s numbers are respectable this season, if nothing to write home about, with a .915 save percentage and a 2.54 GAA. The Coyotes, on the other hand, have only scored 2.34 goals per game. Nashville is also 20-8-7 at home, while Arizona is 10-20-4 on the road, so it seems like Rinne’s got an excellent chance of picking up a win. To find him at such a cheap price is a bit of a surprise, and one you should jump on.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Tuukka Rask, BOS at TOR ($35): Rask has had an up-and-down season, and he seems to be on one of his “down” swings at the moment. While he has picked up 11 wins in his last 17 games, he only has a 2.82 GAA and a .892 save percentage in that time. Toronto has scored 3.01 goals per game and notched 32.3 shots on net per contest. The Maple Leafs should keep Rask busy, and considering he’s the most expensive goalie Monday that could be a problem for fantasy player.

CENTER

Ryan Johansen, NAS vs. ARI ($16): Johansen is a prolific playmaker, as he’s notched 43 assists in 71 games. Overall, he’s tallied 55 points, including 20 on the power-play. On top of that, he has been enjoying a strong run of play, as he’s registered 15 points in his last 13 contests. The Coyotes have allowed 3.17 goals per game, and they also have the 27th-ranked penalty kill. That bodes well for Johansen.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tyler Seguin, DAL vs. SAN ($27): No knock here on Seguin, but he’s got a really tough matchup on his hands. The Sharks have allowed the second fewest goals per game (2.31) in the league, and they’ve allowed the third fewest shots on net per contest (27.6). Seguin is a pricey player and with good cause, but he’s also facing arguably the toughest matchup Monday. You’d be better off grabbing a player in a better matchup, and ideally one at a lower price point. However, even at the exact same price ($27) you can get Joe Pavelski who has a much easier matchup from the other bench, and who has been a better fantasy player as well (8.8 fantasy points per game to 8.5 for Seguin).

WING

Tomas Tatar, DET vs. BUF ($16): Tatar has enjoyed a fine stretch of play, as in his last seven games he’s notched nine points and 20 shots on goal. He’s now tallied 20 goals on the season. The Sabres have allowed a league-high 34.3 shots on net per contest, and they’ve allowed 2.83 goals per game as well. Additionally, Buffalo has the 29th-ranked penalty kill. While Tatar only has four power-play points, he has averaged 2:27 minutes per game with the extra man, so the opportunity is still there.

David Backes, BOS at TOR ($15): Toronto plays a brand of hockey that is conducive to offense for both teams. The Maple Leafs have allowed 2.86 and 32.8 shots on net per game, and that latter number is third most in the NHL. Backes has seven points in his last 12 games, and in 63 games this season he’s notched 152 shots on goal. His 9.9 shooting percentage is the second worst of his career, so perhaps he will find a little more puck luck down the stretch. Going up against Toronto could definitely help Backes on that front, and since he’s on the cheaper side of things he doesn’t need to do much to be a fantasy value.

WINGS TO AVOID

Tanner Pearson, LOS at EDM ($19): The Oilers have only allowed 2.55 goals per game and 29.8 shots on net per contest, and they’ve been even better with Cam Talbot in net, as he has a 2.35 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Pearson is having a pretty good season, but he hasn’t scored a goal in his last seven games, and Los Angeles is also the only team Monday that will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jordan Eberle, EDM vs. LOS ($18): Whether or not they will be fatigued, the fact remains Los Angeles has allowed a league low 26.0 shots on net per game. Additionally, now that the Kings have Jonathan Quick and Ben Bishop as their goaltenders, the fact they had a game Sunday becomes less of a negative factor. Eberle has only averaged 5.9 fantasy points per game, and he’s only managed three goals in his last 22 contest.

