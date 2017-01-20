Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey: Friday picks

By Chris Morgan

While events in the political realm may be on your mind Friday, if you can look beyond these pressing matters, there are six NHL games on the slate as well. Three of the NHL’s Canadian teams are in action. Perhaps you can watch them play and dream of moving to the cities they call home. You know, for reasons. Or you can just play some daily fantasy hockey.

GOALIE

Matt Murray, PIT at CAR ($27): Yes, Murray recently had a seven-goal disaster. However, that was but one bad evening, and he still has a 2.46 GAA and .917 save percentage on the whole despite that awful start. He also has the league’s best offense (3.52 goals per game) in front of him. Despite this, Murray is the cheapest likely starter on Friday’s slate. In fact, the next-cheapest goalie, Cory Schneider, will cost you $30. It’s not the easiest matchup in the world, but Murray is such a bargain that he’s still worth grabbing at this price.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Tuukka Rask, BOS vs. CHI ($35): While Rask’s overall numbers are still quite good, he’s given up at least three goals in four of his last five starts and the Bruins actually now have a negative goal differential on the season. Chicago has a good offense (2.77 goals per game), and that’s with Jonathan Toews struggling and Marian Hossa missing several games. Rask should be fine eventually, but considering he’s the second-most-expensive goalie Friday, you may want to look elsewhere.

CENTER

Vincent Trocheck, FLA at VAN ($16): The Canucks have climbed up the defensive rankings, but they’re still averaging 2.78 goals allowed per game. Additionally, their penalty kill ranks 21st. Trocheck is surprisingly cheap, considering that he’s averaging 6.6 fantasy points per game and has been playing well recently. He has 10 points during an ongoing six-game point streak.

CENTER TO AVOID

Jonathan Toews, CHI at BOS ($20): There’s reason for (minor) skepticism about Rask, but the fact remains that the Bruins are still in the top 10 in goals allowed per game. On top of that, there’s more reason for skepticism about Toews, who’s only averaging 5.7 fantasy points per game, and he only has seven goals and 15 points on the season. Even with Rask’s recent struggles, Toews doesn’t feel like a good bet at this price.

WING

Thomas Vanek, DET at BUF ($16): If nothing else, Vanek has been building his trade value recently while also helping your daily fantasy teams. He’s only been held without a point in one of his last 12 games. Buffalo is allowing 32.9 shots on goal per game and owns the worst penalty kill in the league. On top of everything else, Vanek is playing 2:57 a night with the extra man.

Kyle Palmieri, NJD vs. MON ($16): With Carey Price going through a rough patch, Al Montoya (2.86 GAA, .907 save percentage) will be in net for the Canadiens. That should help Palmieri, who has five points and 15 shots on goal in his last five games. He’s also notched 11 power-play points, and the Habs only rank 23rd on the penalty kill.

WINGS TO AVOID

Conor Sheary, PIT at CAR ($21): The Hurricanes are in the top five in shots allowed per game (27.8), which is a big part of why Cam Ward has a respectable 2.42 GAA. There aren’t a lot of particularly good goaltenders or defenses in action Friday, so Sheary has a tougher matchup than most. Additionally, while Sheary isn’t much of a power-play contributor, that’s definitely unlikely to change against Carolina’s top-ranked penalty kill.

Filip Forsberg, NAS at EDM ($19): The Predators are in action both Thursday and Friday, which puts them at a slight disadvantage on the road against Edmonton here. The Oilers are just outside the top 10 in shots allowed, and Cam Talbot has a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Forsberg is only averaging 5.7 fantasy points per game, making him the most expensive player averaging fewer than six fantasy points per contest.

DEFENSEMEN

Mike Green, DET at BUF ($14): Green has played well since returning from an eight-game absence. In five games, he has three points and 11 shots on goal, and he’s been averaging 2:58 per game with the extra man. Overall, he’s playing 3:22 a game on the power play, and that certainly makes Green enticing heading into this matchup with the league’s most charitable penalty kill.

