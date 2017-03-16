Yahoo celeb bracket picks: Joel Embiid thinks Duke is going to lose in the first round

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid may #TrustTheProcess, but he apparently doesn’t trust Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils.

He’s picking this Duke team to pull a 2014 Duke and lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Troy.

After former President Barack Obama basically went all chalk, props to Embiid for taking a chance when he filled out his Yahoo Tourney Pick’em bracket – even if he was just doing it to troll Duke fans.

The extent to which Embiid is going against the grain: Duke has been the fourth-most popular pick to win it all in Tourney Pick’em, as 11.7 percent of our users chose the Blue Devils (Villanova, North Carolina and Kansas were more popular).

His title winner, however, is no bolt from the blue. Unsurprisingly, he’s taking alma mater Kansas over Arizona in the national championship game.

You can see Embiid’s whole bracket below.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman got to his upset specials in the later rounds, as he picked Gonzaga to go down in the second round to Vanderbilt and also had West Virginia representing the West Region in the Final Four.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown thinks both Louisville and Kentucky are going down in the second round.

And three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas kind of went the Obama route, but she did have a No. 3 seed (UCLA) winning it all.

