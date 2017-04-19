Xayah and Rakan now available in League of Legends

Well, that didn’t take long. After stating that the two newest League of Legends champions would be available at some point during Patch 7.8, Riot Games has gone ahead and released Xayah and Rakan.

Their release marks the first time that Riot Games has dropped two champions on the same day since 2010, when Pantheon and Gragas came out.

Xayah is intended to be an AD carry, using her feathers to deal large amounts of damage and occasionally root people in place. Her partner Rakan is a support with strong initiation tools and a ton of mobility. Each has an ability that grows in strength when paired with the other, as well as a special recall that can be synced up to back simultaneously, even if one of them initiates theirs first.

In other news, Riot dropped Patch 7.8 yesterday, which brings small changes to a slew of champions. For more, head over to the Yahoo Esports League of Legends hub.





Taylor Cocke plans on feeding on Rakan within the hour. Follow him on Twitter @taylorcocke.