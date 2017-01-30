Xavier guard Edmond Sumner out for season with torn ACL

JOE KAY (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press
Xavier's Edmond Sumner (4) drives past St. John's Marcus LoVett (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Xavier point guard Edmond Sumner will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

An MRI on Monday confirmed a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He was hurt during an 82-77 victory over St. John's a day earlier.

Sumner had 17 points and seven assists for the Musketeers (15-6, 5-3 Big East). He had to be helped off the court by teammates after he was fouled while scoring with about six minutes left.

The injury is a significant blow to the Musketeers, who have lost four of their last six games - all against ranked teams. They dropped out of the Top 25 on Monday, ending a streak of 29 consecutive weeks in the rankings.

