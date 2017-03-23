WWE voice Jim Ross: Wife passed away following traffic accident

Jim and Jan Ross at a WWE NXT event in San Jose at Wrestlemania. (via jrsbarbq.com)

Jan Ross, wife of legendary former WWE commentator Jim Ross, has died as a result of injuries suffered in a traffic accident earlier this week.

While riding her Vespa en route to a gym near her Oklahoma home, Jan Ross was struck by a car. She was not wearing a helmet, according to Jim, and suffered multiple skull fractures.

My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She's in surgery now. We need a miracle. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 21, 2017





“My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures,” Ross said on Twitter in the hours after the accident. “She’s in surgery now. We need a miracle.”

Jan Ross passed away on Wednesday, as Ross later noted.

A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. ???????? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017





Police continue to investigate the accident. Jan Ross was 55 years old.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.