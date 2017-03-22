WWE launching limited-edition Pumas ... but they will cost you

WWE and Puma teamed up for new kicks prior to WrestleMania 33. (Foot Locker)

In today’s example that wrestling fans will pay for anything, World Wrestling Entertainment, Foot Locker and Puma announced a partnership for limited-edition footwear sold exclusively at select Foot Locker locations on April 1.

Limited and not cheap.

For $199, you can get a limited pair of white Puma Clydes designed by Alexander-John. The six legends featured are “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant and The Undertaker.

And for the special Undertaker fan in your life, you can shell out $499 for a pair of black Puma Clydes that come in a collectable sneaker casket (a phrase I never thought I would ever type). Only 23 pairs of the special Undertaker pair will be available and will be sold exclusively in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend.

In addition to the sneakers, Puma will be releasing WWE legends T-shirts for a still slightly overpriced $44.99.

Hot 97 DJ and wrestling personality Peter Rosenberg is the man responsible for the curating the Puma project that should have no problem selling out within hours.

Besides the obvious WWE legend (SneakerMania is not running wild over at Puma, brother) that’s missing, who else do you want to see featured if Puma re-ups on a second round of shoes?