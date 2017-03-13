World Baseball Classic recap: Dominican Republic survives Colombia to win Pool C

Manny Machado celebrates after scoring on a single by Jose Bautista during the Dominican Republic’s win against Colombia. (AP)

If we could sum up the 2017 World Baseball Classic so far in one word, it would simply be “epic.”

The craziness continued on Sunday as the Dominican Republic overcame a relentless and upset-minded Colombia team to win 10-3 in 11 innings. In the process, the Dominican Republic locked up Pool C with a 3-0 record.

While most figured the Dominican Republic and United States would advance through Pool C without much drama, the players from Colombia clearly had other ideas. After taking Team USA to the limit in Friday’s 3-2, 10-inning loss and beating Canada on Saturday, Colombia was one hit away from shocking the world by upsetting the Dominican Republic, winning Pool C and sending the WBC into utter chaos.

That hit never came, but Colombia definitely left its mark with an impressive showing.

Here’s a quick recap of the action from Sunday:

Dominican Republic 10, Colombia 3 (11 innings)

The WBC’s new extra-inning rules came into play during this wild game at Marlins Park. Per the rules, each half-inning beginning in the 11th inning starts with runners on first and second base. It’s designed to increase the chances of scoring and bringing a quicker resolution, and that clearly worked here as the Dominican Republic erupted for seven runs.

Welington Castillo delivered the go-ahead hit with a two-run single. Two batters later, Jean Segura cleared the bases with a double to put the game away.

Colombia had a great chance to win the game in the ninth. With runners on first and third and only one out, Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a fly ball that left fielder Jose Bautista caught, before firing home to double up Oscar Mercado. It was a bang-bang play that required catcher Welington Castillo to corral the ball and apply the tag in one motion. The call from home plate umpire Tripp Gibson III drew the ire of Colombia, leading to two players being ejected.





United States 8. Canada 0

After a wild weekend in Miami, there was very little drama in the Pool C finale. Eric Hosmer’s two-run double against Ryan Dempster in the first inning, followed by Nolan’s Arenado’s three-run homer in the second, set the tone as Team USA officially joined the Dominican Republic in the second round.

Team USA controlled its own destiny here thanks to the Dominican Republic’s win against Colombia. It left absolutely no doubt that it deserved a place in Pool F, which begins this week in San Diego. It won’t be easy, but there’s an opportunity for Team USA to advance beyond the second round for the first time in WBC history.

Puerto Rico 9, Italy 3

Puerto Rico is headed for a showdown with the Dominican Republic on Tuesday after winning Pool D. Puerto Rico is a perfect 3-0 so far, with at least nine runs scored in all three victories. That started with Friday’s mercy-rule win against Venezuela, and was capped by another outburst against a very good team from Italy. Carlos Correa provided the game’s biggest hit, delivering a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth.

Second Round: Japan 8, Netherlands 6 (11 innings)

The WBC’s new extra-inning rules actually debuted in Tokyo.

Seiya Suzuki executed a sacrifice bunt to start the inning, then Sho Nakata followed with a two-run single. Nakata hit a three-run homer earlier in the game, so he was clearly the offensive star. Reliever Kazuhisa Makita escaped the bottom of the inning by getting Jurickson Progar to pop outto first base, Xander Bogaerts to ground into a fielder’s choice and Kalian Sams to pop out to the catcher. Japan joins Israel at 1-0 in Pool E.

