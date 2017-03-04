World Baseball Classic 2017: Puerto Rico's talented core brings a winning attitude

From now until the World Baseball Classic begins on March 6, we’ll be helping you get to know each team involved in baseball’s global tournament. Today’s entry: Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico was so close to winning the World Baseball Classic in 2013 the team could taste it. Now its returning core will look to finish the job with a crop of dynamic young talents that will surely bolster an already impressive roster.
If nothing else, Puerto Rico will be among the most exciting teams in the Classic. New stars, like Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez and Edwin Diaz, will be joining cornerstones such as Carlos Beltran and Yadier Molina. That youthful energy and ability, combined with the irreplaceable experience and confidence, could be what separates this team from the pack.
[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball | 2017 Player Rankings]
Perhaps most importantly, Puerto Rico’s young stars will bring a winning attitude to match its veterans.
Baez absolutely flourished for the Chicago Cubs when it mattered most, becoming a household name during their historic run to the World Series. Lindor was the driving force behind the Cleveland Indians team that lost to the Cubs in seven thrilling games during the Fall Classic. As for Correa, he was Rookie of the Year and a key contributor on another very good Houston Astros team.
Even without a true ace on the pitching staff, this looks like a team built to win right now.
Schedule details: Puerto Rico will open Pool D play on March 10 against Venezuela in Jalisco, Mexico. Games against Mexico on March 11 and Italy on March 12 will follow.
’13 Finish: Puerto Rico finished one win shy of the title, losing in the WBC Finals 3-0 to the Dominican Republic.
Biggest stars: There are plenty here as we’ve already mentioned. Molina is undoubtedly the most decorated and respected star at this stage in his career. An argument could be made that Lindor and Correa are already nearing that level as standalone stars. Then there’s Baez, who was the talk of baseball less than four months ago. It can’t be emphasized enough how much fun this team should be.
Notable absence: Of the players eligible to represent Puerto Rico, Nolan Arenado and George Springer are the two biggest stars missing. Both were born in the United States, but could have opted to honor their family’s legacy by representing Puerto Rico. Arenado was reportedly seriously considering it, but instead decided to suit up for Team USA.
Player you should get familiar with: Jose Berrios’ major-league career got off to a disappointing start during a brief stint with the Minnesota Twins last season. Now the 22-year-old right-hander has a chance to bounce back on a pretty big stage. He’ll be counted on here to pace a surprisingly thin pitching staff, and should have the mindset to do it. In addition to his impressive array of pitches, he’s viewed as a mature and composed pitcher who’s ready to turn the corner. There would be no better place to redeem himself than the WBC.
Do they have a chance to win?: Absolutely. Puerto Rico has a capable roster and plenty of motivation after 2013’s second-place finish. That all but guarantees they’ll have the focus to match the talent. It’s a tough pool draw with Venezuela and Mexico, but the mix of youth and experience should give them an edge.
THREE BIG QUESTIONS ABOUT PUERTO RICO
Who plays shortstop? Puerto Rico has six infielders on the team, five of which are middle infielders. Of those five, two are all-world shortstops, and Javier Baez isn’t a half-bad option there either if needed. He won’t be here with Lindor and Correa around, but which one of those two will be ticketed for third base? That is the question. Most believe it makes sense for Correa to move over, since that could be his future position in Houston. Whatever happens, it’ll be interesting to see how it works out.
Will a workhorse step forward? Puerto Rico’s starting pitching options look more intriguing than they do intimidating on paper. Hector Santiago brings the most experience to the table, but he’s yet to really click as a consistent performer. Seth Lugo and Giovanni Soto have had their opportunities too, but still find themselves competing for jobs every year in MLB. That leaves younger pitchers like Berrios and Jose DeLeon as the most exciting options and perhaps the best bets to carry the staff. It’s a lot of pressure on this stage, but there’s confidence both are ready for the challenge.
Is the bullpen good enough?: We can assure you Edwin Diaz is good enough. The Seattle Mariners right-hander ascended to the closer role during his rookie season in 2016 and at times was quite dominant, posting 18 saves, a 2.79 ERA and a 15.3 K/9. To get to him though, manager Edwin Rodriguez will have to rely heavily on Texas’ Alex Claudio and Detroit prospect Joe Jimenez to record some big outs. If they step up, this team will be better positioned to advance.
Previously in this series:
— Team Australia
— Team Canada
— Team China
— Team Chinese Taipei
— Team Columbia
— Team Cuba
— Team Dominican Republic
— Team Israel
— Team Italy
— Team Japan
— Team Korea
— Team Mexico
— Team Netherlands
More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:
– – – – – – –
Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!
373