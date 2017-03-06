World Baseball Classic 2017: Can Team USA finally win it all?

With the World Baseball Classic underway, we’ll be helping you get to know each team involved in baseball’s global tournament. Today’s entry: Team USA.

For Team USA in this year’s World Baseball Classic, there’s only one question that really matters: Can the Americans finally win it all?

In the previous three WBCs, Team USA hasn’t been able to hoist a championship trophy. Those have gone to Japan twice (2006 and 2009) and most recently the Dominican Republic (2013). There’s no doubt that American baseball stars have enough talent to win the WBC, but the WBC hasn’t traditionally attracted our best and brightest.

Why? Well, look no further than Mets flame-thrower Noah Syndergaard, who told reporters last week: “I’m a Met. And ain’t nobody made it to the Hall of Fame or win a World Series playing in the WBC.” So Syndergaard obviously isn’t in the Team USA rotation. Also not on the roster: Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout, Kris Bryant, Mookie Betts, Max Scherzer and many others.

That’s not to say Team USA’s roster isn’t good, because it obviously is. Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton should provide a lot of offense. There’s also Andrew McCutchen, Eric Hosmer, Daniel Murphy and pitchers Chris Archer and Marcus Stroman.

It’s a good team, just not as good as it could be, which means even getting to the finals is no sure thing.

Team USA is trying for its first WBC title. (AP) More

Schedule details: The U.S. opens WBC play on Friday, taking on Colombia at 6 p.m. ET in Pool C play in Miami at Marlins Park. Team USA will then complete round-robin play against the Dominican Republic (6:30 p.m. ET Saturday) and Canada (7 p.m. ET Sunday).

’13 finish: In 2013, Team USA made it to the second round after winning its pool. In the second round, though, the Americans lost consecutive games to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic (the eventual WBC champ) and didn’t advance to the finals.

Biggest stars: While Team USA doesn’t have the tip-top superstars in MLB, it has plenty of stars. The biggest ones: Goldschmidt, Posey, Arenado and Stanton.

Notable absence: You can probably pick one at every spot on the diamond, considering many of the best American players aren’t playing for Team USA. But if you had to pick, the most notable absences would be Trout and Kershaw. More recently, Team USA lost Cardinals star Matt Carpenter to injury and pitcher Sonny Gray because of insurance issues.

Player you should get familiar with: If you follow MLB closely, then you probably know just about everybody on the Team USA roster. One of the names you may not know yet is Alex Bregman, though that could very well change by the end of this season. Bregman is a 22-year-old Astros infielder who was the second overall pick in the 2015 draft. He made it to the big leagues last season (quick, right?) and hit eight homers in 49 games.

Do they have a chance to win? They do, but it won’t be easy. You could argue that other teams have better MLB talent — namely Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. In Pool C, the Americans should be able to advance, but the second round could prove tough again.

Chris Archer is Team USA's ace for the WBC. Is that enough? (AP) More