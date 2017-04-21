Week 3 Fantasy Baseball waiver wire: Targeting Tampa's outfield

With the season still less than a month old, now’s the time to pounce and be aggressive on the waiver wire. The Yahoo fantasy baseball crew is here to help identify the players to go after:

Q: Which infielder, owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, are you most interested in adding to your fantasy team?

Brandon Funston: GREG BIRD. Bird, spring training’s HR and OPS leader, was one of my favorite sleepers coming into the season and I’m not going to let a 1-for-26 start turn me off of him. After all, we know the power is there – eight Grapefruit League home runs, and 12 home runs in the 57 real games he’s played in a Yankees uniform – and his power profile jibes nicely with the accommodating dimensions in right field at Yankee Stadium. He’s started to turn things around in the past week, and I expect he’ll be back in the heart of the Yankees order, roping extra-base hits with regularity, before too long.

Andy Behrens: This will serve as last call on TRAVIS SHAW, a guy who’s eligible at two spots (1B/3B) and hitting for power in a better-than-advertised Milwaukee lineup. And I’m gonna cheat here and recommend MITCH MORELAND, too. He’s raking, and we know the power will come.

Scott Pianowski: The timing looks right for JEDD GYORKO; he’s off to a reasonable start (.294, three homers) and the Jhonny Peralta injury might push him to full-time activity (although Greg Garcia is around and Matt Carpenter could be a third-base option, too). Position flexibility is the name of Gyorko’s game — he qualifies at all four infield spots — and let’s not forget he clocked 30 home runs last year. (Sure, Behrens, take Moreland off my plate. I see you. I’m putting that in my notebook. For more Moreland propaganda, you can click here, or here, or here.)

DEEP DIVE: Which infielder owned in 20 percent or less of Yahoo leagues offers the most fantasy intrigue?

Funston: TAYLOR MOTTER. He can play every non-battery position on the field and the M’s plan to test those limits when Jean Segura returns next week. Motter is flashing impressive pop (4 HRs, No. 2 in batted ball exit velocity and No. 3 in HardHit%), and his minor league track record also shows the potential for double digit steals.

Behrens: JOE PANIK is just below the 20 percent line as of this writing, and he has a weekend series at Coors Field. This seems like the right time to test-drive a second baseman who’s slashing .300/.368/.420.

Pianowski: It’s very rare I’ll tell you to play the stash-and-hope game on an injured player — injury skepticism is my general fallback — but be aware DIDI GREGORIUS (shoulder) is ready for a rehab assignment and might be back with the Yankees before the month ends. We’ve long thought of him as a defense-only guy, but he quietly grew into a .276-20-70 asset last year.

Q: With unfortunate Starling Marte owners in mind, which outfielder, owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, are you most interested in adding to your fantasy team?

Funston: STEVEN SOUZA/KEVIN KIERMAIER. Souza, as I discussed on video this week, has changed his approach at the plate, concentrating now on hitting line drives back up the middle as opposed to swinging for the fences, and the results have been impressive, so far. He’s a physical specimen with good power upside, and also offers a little hope on the base paths. His teammate, Kiermaier, offers a little less pop, but a little more speed. Both can deliver double-digit HR/SB lines, which is what you are looking to replace in Marte’s absence. If steals aren’t a pertinent need, then I’d also be targeting Minnesota’s Max Kepler, who is on a nice roll right now, and has a pedigree to believe in.

Andy Behrens: We just reviewed a few potential Marte replacements on Tuesday, focusing on speed. I’m a fan of KEVIN KIERMAIER’s fantasy game, because he offers double-digit power along with 20-steal speed. He’s capable of delivering a decent Starling impression over the next three months.

Pianowski: STEVEN SOUZA has received plenty of love in various Yahoo spaces, and yet he still trades at the 39-percent mark. His plate discipline has improved and he’s getting quality real estate in the Tampa lineup. He’s not going to steal a bushel of bags, but he can get you 9-13 in that column, too.

