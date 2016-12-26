The Women's Top Twenty Five

Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson (33), drives to the basket around Nebraska's Nicea Eliely (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (33) 11-0 825 1

2. Notre Dame 11-1 767 2

3. Baylor 11-1 759 3

4. Maryland 12-0 740 4

5. Mississippi St. 13-0 679 5

6. South Carolina 10-1 664 6

7. Florida St. 12-1 629 7

8. Louisville 12-2 593 8

9. Washington 12-1 539 9

10. UCLA 9-2 517 10

11. Miami 11-1 473 11

12. West Virginia 12-0 451 13

13. Stanford 9-2 408 14

14. Ohio St. 10-4 400 12

15. Duke 11-1 310 17

16. Texas 6-4 272 16

17. Kentucky 9-3 251 18

18. Arizona St. 9-2 247 21

19. Virginia Tech 12-0 227 23

20. Colorado 10-1 188 15

21. California 12-0 159 -

22. Oregon St. 10-1 147 25

23. South Florida 10-1 117 21

24. Oklahoma 9-3 112 20

25. Syracuse 9-4 76 19

Others receiving votes: DePaul 60, Kansas St 22, Oregon 18, Southern Cal 17, Gonzaga 12, Tennessee 11, Oklahoma St. 8, Texas A&M 7, Utah 4, Northwestern 4, Mississippi 3, Vanderbilt 2, Marquette 2, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1, Georgetown 1, Green Bay 1, Michigan 1.