The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (33) 24-0 825 1
2. Maryland 25-1 787 3
3. Mississippi St. 25-1 737 4
4. Baylor 24-2 703 2
4. Florida St. 23-2 703 5
6. South Carolina 21-2 687 6
7. Notre Dame 23-3 621 7
8. Texas 20-4 582 11
9. Washington 24-3 571 10
10. Stanford 22-4 519 8
11. Oregon St. 23-3 488 9
12. Ohio St. 22-5 446 13
13. Duke 22-4 439 14
14. Louisville 22-6 412 12
15. NC State 19-6 321 17
16. Miami 19-6 313 16
17. DePaul 22-5 290 18
18. UCLA 18-7 280 15
19. Oklahoma 20-6 263 19
20. Michigan 21-5 178 21
21. Syracuse 18-8 143 20
22. South Florida 20-4 108 22
23. Texas A&M 19-6 67 -
24. Kansas St 18-7 66 25
25. Drake 20-4 51 -
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 48, Tennessee 17, Kentucky 15, Temple 12, Gonzaga 10, Creighton 9, Green Bay 5, West Virginia 4, Dayton 3, Oregon 2.
