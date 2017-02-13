The Women's Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (33) 24-0 825 1

2. Maryland 25-1 787 3

3. Mississippi St. 25-1 737 4

4. Baylor 24-2 703 2

4. Florida St. 23-2 703 5

6. South Carolina 21-2 687 6

7. Notre Dame 23-3 621 7

8. Texas 20-4 582 11

9. Washington 24-3 571 10

10. Stanford 22-4 519 8

11. Oregon St. 23-3 488 9

12. Ohio St. 22-5 446 13

13. Duke 22-4 439 14

14. Louisville 22-6 412 12

15. NC State 19-6 321 17

16. Miami 19-6 313 16

17. DePaul 22-5 290 18

18. UCLA 18-7 280 15

19. Oklahoma 20-6 263 19

20. Michigan 21-5 178 21

21. Syracuse 18-8 143 20

22. South Florida 20-4 108 22

23. Texas A&M 19-6 67 -

24. Kansas St 18-7 66 25

25. Drake 20-4 51 -

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 48, Tennessee 17, Kentucky 15, Temple 12, Gonzaga 10, Creighton 9, Green Bay 5, West Virginia 4, Dayton 3, Oregon 2.