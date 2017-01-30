The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (33) 20-0 825 1

2. Baylor 21-1 789 2

3. Maryland 21-1 748 3

4. South Carolina 18-1 737 5

5. Mississippi St. 21-1 689 4

6. Florida St. 20-2 663 6

7. Notre Dame 20-3 591 8

8. Stanford 19-3 580 10

9. Louisville 20-4 543 9

10. Washington 20-3 522 7

11. Oregon St. 20-2 520 11

12. Texas 16-4 467 12

13. UCLA 17-4 442 13

14. Ohio St. 19-5 399 15

15. Duke 18-4 384 14

16. Miami 16-5 320 17

17. DePaul 18-5 235 21

18. Oklahoma 16-6 199 20

19. NC State 16-6 177 18

20. South Florida 17-3 168 23

21. Green Bay 19-2 164 24

22. West Virginia 16-6 114 22

23. Arizona St. 14-7 113 16

24. Syracuse 15-7 109 -

25. Kentucky 15-6 74 -

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 49, Michigan 32, Tennessee 25, Virginia Tech 21, Drake 6, Harvard 6, Temple 3, Northwestern 3, Texas A&M 3, Creighton 2, Oregon 2, N Colorado 1.