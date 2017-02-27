The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (33) 28-0 825 1

2. Baylor 27-2 784 4

3. Notre Dame 27-3 755 5

4. Maryland 27-2 699 2

5. South Carolina 24-4 690 7

6. Mississippi State 27-3 619 3

6. Oregon State 27-3 619 10

8. Florida State 25-5 561 8

9. Ohio State 25-5 550 12

10. Stanford 25-5 539 8

11. Washington 27-4 534 11

12. Texas 21-7 472 6

13. Duke 25-4 470 13

14. Louisville 25-6 411 14

15. UCLA 22-7 369 15

16. Miami 21-7 293 17

17. N.C. State 22-7 265 18

18. DePaul 24-6 237 19

19. Oklahoma 22-7 230 16

20. Kentucky 20-9 177 22

21. Syracuse 20-9 170 20

22. Drake 23-4 128 21

23. Missouri 21-9 98 24

24. Kansas State 21-8 66 -

25. Temple 22-6 49 23

Others receiving votes: Creighton 41, Tennessee 31, Michigan 15, South Florida 12, Belmont 7, Green Bay 5, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 1.