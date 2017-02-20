The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (33) 26-0 825 1

2. Maryland 26-1 788 2

3. Mississippi State 27-1 755 3

4. Baylor 25-2 731 4

5. Notre Dame 25-3 682 7

6. Texas 21-5 608 8

7. South Carolina 22-4 602 6

8. Florida State 24-4 583 4

8. Stanford 24-4 583 10

10. Oregon State 25-3 528 11

11. Washington 25-4 494 9

12. Ohio State 23-5 469 12

13. Duke 24-4 467 13

14. Louisville 23-6 414 14

15. UCLA 20-7 350 18

16. Oklahoma 21-6 340 19

17. Miami 19-7 274 16

18. N.C. State 20-7 232 15

19. DePaul 22-6 208 17

20. Syracuse 18-9 162 21

21. Drake 22-4 123 25

22. Kentucky 19-8 110 -

23. Temple 21-5 99 -

24. Missouri 19-9 62 -

25. Michigan 21-7 53 20

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 45, Texas A&M 45, Creighton 32, South Florida 27, Tennessee 9, Belmont 7, Green Bay 4, West Virginia 4, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 2, Tulane 2, LSU 1, Marquette 1, Wright State 1.