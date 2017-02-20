The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (33) 26-0 825 1
2. Maryland 26-1 788 2
3. Mississippi St. 27-1 755 3
4. Baylor 25-2 731 4
5. Notre Dame 25-3 682 7
6. Texas 21-5 608 8
7. South Carolina 22-4 602 6
8. Florida St. 24-4 583 4
8. Stanford 24-4 583 10
10. Oregon St. 25-3 528 11
11. Washington 25-4 494 9
12. Ohio St. 23-5 469 12
13. Duke 24-4 467 13
14. Louisville 23-6 414 14
15. UCLA 20-7 350 18
16. Oklahoma 21-6 340 19
17. Miami 19-7 274 16
18. NC State 20-7 232 15
19. DePaul 22-6 208 17
20. Syracuse 18-9 162 21
21. Drake 22-4 123 25
22. Kentucky 19-8 110 -
23. Temple 21-5 99 -
24. Missouri 19-9 62 -
25. Michigan 21-7 53 20
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 45, Kansas St 45, Creighton 32, South Florida 27, Tennessee 9, Belmont 7, Green Bay 4, West Virginia 4, Arizona St. 3, Tulane 2, Colorado St. 2, Wright St. 1, Marquette 1, LSU 1.
