The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (33) 26-0 825 1

2. Maryland 26-1 788 2

3. Mississippi St. 27-1 755 3

4. Baylor 25-2 731 4

5. Notre Dame 25-3 682 7

6. Texas 21-5 608 8

7. South Carolina 22-4 602 6

8. Florida St. 24-4 583 4

8. Stanford 24-4 583 10

10. Oregon St. 25-3 528 11

11. Washington 25-4 494 9

12. Ohio St. 23-5 469 12

13. Duke 24-4 467 13

14. Louisville 23-6 414 14

15. UCLA 20-7 350 18

16. Oklahoma 21-6 340 19

17. Miami 19-7 274 16

18. NC State 20-7 232 15

19. DePaul 22-6 208 17

20. Syracuse 18-9 162 21

21. Drake 22-4 123 25

22. Kentucky 19-8 110 -

23. Temple 21-5 99 -

24. Missouri 19-9 62 -

25. Michigan 21-7 53 20

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 45, Kansas St 45, Creighton 32, South Florida 27, Tennessee 9, Belmont 7, Green Bay 4, West Virginia 4, Arizona St. 3, Tulane 2, Colorado St. 2, Wright St. 1, Marquette 1, LSU 1.