The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' final 2016-17 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 32-0 825 1
2. Notre Dame 30-3 787 3
3. South Carolina 27-4 729 4
4. Maryland 30-2 725 5
5. Baylor 30-3 719 2
6. Stanford 28-5 649 6
7. Mississippi State 29-4 619 7
8. Oregon State 29-4 593 8
9. Duke 27-5 525 9
10. Florida State 25-6 498 10
11. Ohio State 26-6 485 11
12. Washington 27-5 473 12
13. Louisville 27-7 439 13
14. Texas 23-8 408 14
15. UCLA 23-8 365 15
16. Miami 23-8 353 16
17. N.C. State 22-8 267 18
18. Kentucky 21-10 230 19
19. DePaul 26-7 193 17
20. Drake 28-4 186 20
21. Syracuse 21-10 149 21
22. West Virginia 23-10 131 -
23. Oklahoma 22-9 126 22
24. Kansas State 22-10 59 24
25. Missouri 21-10 47 25
Others receiving votes: Marquette 34, Creighton 32, Belmont 23, South Florida 14, Temple 13, Texas A&M 6, Green Bay 5, Purdue 5, Dayton 4, Tennessee 3, UALR 3, Western Kentucky 2, Arizona State 1.
