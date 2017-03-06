The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (33) 31-0 825 1

2. Baylor 30-2 782 2

3. Notre Dame 30-3 763 3

4. South Carolina 27-4 711 5

5. Maryland 30-2 708 4

6. Stanford 28-5 639 10

7. Mississippi St. 29-4 621 6

8. Oregon St. 29-4 595 6

9. Duke 27-5 512 13

10. Florida St. 25-6 508 8

11. Ohio St. 26-6 487 9

12. Washington 27-5 470 11

13. Louisville 27-7 438 14

14. Texas 23-8 417 12

15. UCLA 23-8 361 15

16. Miami 23-8 354 16

17. DePaul 25-6 275 18

18. NC State 22-8 261 17

19. Kentucky 21-10 211 20

20. Drake 25-4 169 22

21. Syracuse 21-10 158 21

22. Oklahoma 22-9 128 19

23. Creighton 23-6 77 -

24. Kansas St 22-10 54 24

25. Missouri 21-10 42 23

Others receiving votes: South Florida 35, Temple 31, West Virginia 31, Belmont 29, Texas A&M 8, Green Bay 5, Michigan 4, Tennessee 4, Purdue 4, Ark Little Rock 3, Dayton 3, Western Kentucky 1, Arizona St. 1.