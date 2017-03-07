Wolves-Blazers postponed due to slippery, unsafe court conditions

The Wolves’ Andrew Wiggins (back right) practices as Target Center workers wipe down the wet basketball floor on Monday. (AP)

The Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves were slated to square off Monday night in a matchup of two teams chasing the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Instead, they found their shared pursuit interrupted by that most dastardly troika: unseasonable warmth, college hockey, and Mickey Mouse.

Target Center in Minnesota doesn’t typically have an ice rink underneath the basketball court on which the Wolves play their games. But this past weekend, the gym played host to “Disney on Ice,” and on St. Patrick’s Day, it’s scheduled to host the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Frozen Faceoff, so there’s one down there now. Combine that with temperatures hitting the low 60s in the Twin Cities on Monday, and you’ve got a recipe for some slippery hardwood:

Multiple Blazers players complaining the court at Target Center is slippery. Lillard just said there is "no way" they can play on it. — Mike Richman (@mikegrich) March 6, 2017









Dunn said court was ok for morning shoot, but wet now. — Kent Youngblood (@BloodStrib) March 6, 2017





Dunn said court, right now, unplayable — Kent Youngblood (@BloodStrib) March 6, 2017





Mops are out on the court right now but doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/5z8pClzS8n — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) March 6, 2017





“Due to humidity in the Twin Cities today, there is condensation on the court because of the ice underneath the Target Center right now for hockey coming up,” Timberwolves Vice President of Communications Brad Ruiter told reporters about an hour before the game was set to start. “That condensation is causing slick spots mainly around the edges of the court on the black walking paths; that’s where it’s most noticeable. That’s being transferred onto the court as players are walking onto court.”

Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard expressed serious concern about the health and well-being of the players and officials who’d have to take the court if the game were to go on as scheduled:





The Wolves got all players and coaches off the court about an hour before the expected start time, and turned down the temperature in Target Center in hopes that cooler air would dry the court. Despite those efforts, it became clear shortly thereafter that neither team would be suiting up:

Blazers gear being packed up. Game is off. pic.twitter.com/iaHJRPCANH — Jason Quick (@jwquick) March 7, 2017









Cole Aldrich, Gorgui Dieng and Shabazz Muhammad all appear to be leaving the building. — Mike Richman (@mikegrich) March 7, 2017





And, at 7:03 CT, the Wolves officially announced that the league office had decided to cancel the game “due to unforeseen issues with the playing surface.”





LIVE LOOK AT THE NBA'S BIGGEST HATERS pic.twitter.com/ItRC6r3oFF — #TRILLBLAZIN# (@TRILLBLAZIN) March 7, 2017





The game will be rescheduled for a later date, though with just six weeks left in the season, there aren’t very many free ones on the calendar:

If MIN-POR gets canceled due to court conditions, April 2 and April 3 (day of NCAA title game) look like the possible make-up dates. — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) March 6, 2017





Any other date would result in one of the teams playing a back-to-back-to-back. Both at home April 1; both on the road April 4. — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) March 6, 2017





… and yet, with the Blazers sitting just 1 1/2 games behind the Denver Nuggets in the race for the West’s No. 8 spot, and the young Wolves surging to within three games out, it’s one they’ve got to pack in, even if it means adding another road trip to Portland’s travel itinerary.

This marks the second time during the 2016-17 season that a game has been postponed due to dangerously slippery on-court conditions, joining the scuttled Nov. 30 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center, which the Sixers share with the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.

