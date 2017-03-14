Wolves at the door: With Rubio dealing and KAT beasting, Minnesota's on a roll

Back in the fall, the Minnesota Timberwolves just couldn’t seem to figure out how to finish opponents off, and it helped put them in a hole that made them a long-shot bet to earn the franchise’s first playoff berth in 13 years. But after those early-season stumbles, Tom Thibodeau’s young Wolves have come on strong of late and continued their charge toward a postseason berth on Monday, thanks to the inside-out tandem of big man Karl-Anthony Towns and playmaking genius Ricky Rubio.

Minnesota never trailed at Target Center on Monday night, riding Rubio’s brilliant table-setting to a 41-point first quarter that left the visiting Washington Wizards dumbstruck and playing from behind all night long. And when John Wall, Bradley Beal and company finally put together enough of a run to get back within hailing distance midway through the fourth quarter, it was reigning Rookie of the Year Towns who was there to shut the door, scoring 13 points in the final 4 1/2 minutes to ice an impressive 119-104 win.

If you were so inclined, you could chalk Monday’s outcome up to the Wiz entering the Twin Cities at the end of a five-games-in-seven-nights Western Conference road swing. Games like that seem destined to become schedule losses, especially when you head into them coming off consecutive overtime affairs, and when you’re already assured of a winning road trip after having won the first four games.

But doing that would give short shrift to a Wolves team that jumped all over Washington in the first six minutes and wouldn’t let up. Rubio was locked in from the opening tip and throwing darts all over the floor, dishing 10 dimes in the first quarter alone en route to setting a new Minnesota franchise record with 19 helpers (to go with 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting, five rebounds and three steals) in 39 minutes of work:

Ten Rubio passes became assists courtesy of Towns, who continued his sensational sophomore season — and his particularly stellar recent run of form — with a game-high 39 points on 17-for-26 shooting with 13 rebounds in 35 minutes in the win, beasting against Washington big men Marcin Gortat and Ian Mahinmi all night long:

Reserve forward Nemanja Bjelica added 16 points on just seven shots with 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal off the bench for the Wolves, who have now won three of four and seven of 10 to improve to 28-38, and sit 3 1/2 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the West’s eighth and final playoff spot with 16 games left to play.

Minnesota’s recent surge has come as a surprise to some observers who all but wrote them off after losing high-flying and high-scoring shooting guard Zach LaVine for the season to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Since LaVine was ruled out for the season, though, the Wolves have circled the wagons and made a run, going 9-7 since Feb. 4 and outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per 100 possessions, the NBA’s fourth-best net rating during that span.

Thibodeau has leaned hard on the standard starting unit (Rubio, Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng) with veteran Brandon Rush in LaVine’s place, but that group has outscored opponents by 1.4 points-per-100 in 267 minutes since the injury — positive, but not a ton to write home about. Thibs has looked to augment that baseline by continuing to shuffle, tweak and search for combinations that will work, playing matchups and pressing advantages, and finding paydirt in some alignments (Bjelica as a floor-spacer and playmaker alongside Towns or Dieng, Shabazz Muhammad as a bully-ball complement to Wiggins on the wing) that have helped juice the Wolves’ offense.

With studs like Towns (now averaging 28.6 points and 13.2 rebounds on 60/42/81 shooting splits over his last 20 games), Rubio (lights-out since the scuttled trade-deadline deal that would have sent him to New York, averaging 14.9 points, 11.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds on 46/39/85 shooting since the All-Star break) and Wiggins (25.6 points on 46/37/81 shooting since LaVine went down) carrying the scoring and playmaking load, the Wolves have shown enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with some of the league’s toughest teams, even without LaVine’s long-range flamethrowing. The biggest turnaround, though, has been in their advancing ability to get stops.