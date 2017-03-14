WNIT won't chance weather, East Coast teams playing Friday

NEW YORK (AP) -- The postseason WNIT isn't challenging the fierce storm bearing down on the Northeast that's expected to dump up to two feet of snow in some places and create blizzard-like conditions.

The women's basketball postseason tournament is having its 10 teams that could be effected by the storm play their games on Friday.

Harvard is at New Hampshire, Sacred Heart visits St. John's, Fordham travels to Georgetown, Rider plays at Virginia Tech, Villanova goes to Princeton, Drexel hosts Duquesne and Saint Joseph's plays Virginia.

Michigan, George Washington, South Dakota State and Virginia, who were the first four teams left out of the NCAA field all are playing in the WNIT.

The 64-team tournament will begin Wednesday with the championship game being played on April 1.