Wizards relishing chance to settle old score with Hawks

WASHINGTON – The uniforms and team colors are different. The roster has been flipped with the exception of five players. But to John Wall and Bradley Beal, they are still the Atlanta Hawks. Still the team they’ve spent two years believing they were better than the last time Washington was in the postseason. The same team that got lucky when Wall broke bones in his hands and wrist after the since-departed Jeff Teague inadvertently undercut him on a fast-break layup. The same team for which they’ve been waiting for an opportunity to get some payback ever since.

Wall and Beal aspire to do more than simply advance beyond the first round in these playoffs, but they know they can’t get there without first eliminating a foe that doesn’t look the same but has provided plenty of motivation. “Definitely, in the back of my head, I’m still thinking about it,” Beal told The Vertical after scoring 31 points to help the Washington Wizards take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 109-101 victory Wednesday at Verizon Center. “Last time we were in this position, we were playing this team. Regardless of who is on the team or not, they knocked us out. It’s still the same organization. Nothing’s changed except we have a different seed this year.”

The Wizards haven’t dominated the Hawks; they’ve made enough plays in the end – mostly with their young but seasoned backcourt leading the way. They’ve used lessons learned from past postseason failures against Indiana and Atlanta – both occurring in the second round. They’ve matured from that 2015 series against Atlanta both physically and mentally. They no longer have to lean on Paul Pierce to instill confidence in them, no longer look to another more experienced veteran for pointers or guidance.

Bradley Beal has helped the Wizards rise. (AP)

“We’re getting older,” Beal told The Vertical. “It’s me and John, and we’re going to lead the way and we’re going to continue to believe in ourselves. We have all the assets and pieces. We continue to preach to the guys, ‘We know what type of team we want to be and we know it starts with us two.’ As much as we can, it’s tough. I’m only 23 telling guys what to do.”

There is a misconception that Wall and Beal are a rising backcourt because they are 26 and 23, respectively. But they’re proven commodities on this stage, at least statistically. They have two playoff series wins under their belts and have led the Wizards to seven consecutive wins in the first round, improving their overall record in the opening round to 10-1. They led the Wizards to a somewhat surprising first-round upset of the Chicago Bulls in 2014, when Beal wasn’t even old enough to legally drink but still had two 25-point games and smack talked the city’s famous pizza, claiming that he preferred the kind that hailed from his hometown St. Louis. The following year in the first round against Toronto, Beal was caught on camera shouting that Raptors guard Kyle Lowry couldn’t “[expletive] with him.”

One of the reasons the Wizards were confident investing a five-year, $127 million contract in Beal last summer – despite Beal’s bouts with unfortunate injuries, particularly with his right leg – is because he had shown his worth in the postseason, serving as the leading scorer in the team’s previous two postseason appearances. Wall has held that title through the first two games against the Hawks, but they have no problem sharing the spotlight because the team gets to share in the glory.

“We’re controlling what we can control,” Beal told The Vertical. “We’re not too worried about pleasing other people. Of what their expectations may be. We know what we’re capable of and what we want to do. We have big goals set for ourselves. We want to get to the Eastern Conference finals and the Finals.”

