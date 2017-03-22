Wizards host Hawks in clash of slumping clubs

WASHINGTON -- Atlanta and Washington slide into their fourth and final meeting of the season Wednesday, but at least the Wizards have their key players set for a potential slump-busting victory.

The Hawks, meanwhile, must find a positive result without their leading man as Paul Millsap will miss his third straight game with a left knee injury. Atlanta lost its past four games and is 3-7 in its last 10 games.

The dip damaged Atlanta's chances of home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Though fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, the Hawks are closer to ninth-place Detroit than fourth-place Toronto. The top eight teams reach the playoffs.

"There is a concern with how we are playing," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told the Atlanta Journal Constitution after Monday's 105-90 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. "It's always been about what we are doing day-to-day. If you are doing things well day-to-day, you'll move up in the standings and win games. If you are not doing things well day-to-day, the reverse will happen. We just have to be better."

The tricky part will be doing so without Millsap. The All-Star forward leads Atlanta in scoring and is second in rebounding and assists. The Hawks (37-33) are 0-5 without Millsap this season.

Wing guard Kent Bazemore (knee) will not face the Wizards, while forward Mike Dunleavy was upgraded to probable after missing 13 games with an ankle injury.

Washington (42-28) is largely healthy, but its defense needs a check-up. Including Monday's 110-102 loss at the Boston Celtics, the Wizards allowed at least 110 points in nine of their last 11 games. They got away with such high-scoring issues during a recent 4-1 road trip, but lost three of four games including two in a row since.

Despite the skid, the Wizards remain third in the East, but are 2 1/2 games behind the second-place Celtics and only one game ahead of the Raptors.

"A little bit," leading scorer Bradley Beal said when asked if the team is struggling following their latest loss. "But we're still right where we want to be kind of."

The Wizards host Atlanta and the Brooklyn Nets, owners of the NBA's worst record, this week before embarking on another five-game road trip. This journey starts against the Eastern Conference-leading and defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and ends at Golden State.

"Nobody wants to lose, nobody likes losing," Beal said. "We eventually got to figure it out, we are running out of games and it's not going to get any easier, our schedule gets tougher so we got to bear down and get some wins."

Washington needs a tougher effort collectively after Boston finished with a 54-39 rebounding advantage including 20 off the offensive glass.

"Yeah, a lot of things hurt us tonight, but that was glaring -- 20 offensive rebounds," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "When you miss you got to make sure you rebound the basketball. That's always the finishing part of the defense."

Washington can clinch the season series 3-1 with a victory. The Wizards dominated the previous meeting 112-86 on Jan. 27 behind 21 points from Otto Porter.

"We are trying to fix it," Atlanta's Tim Hardaway Jr. said. "We definitely want to finish strong. We are down a couple guys but it's not an excuse. We have to go out there and compete. We can try any more. We have to. We have to make plays. We have to play better defense. We need to knock down open shots. We need to pass the ball if someone is open."