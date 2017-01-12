Wisconsin's Lavelle goes No. 1 to the Boston Breakers

With the top pick in the National Women's Soccer League college draft on Thursday, the Boston Breakers selected Rose Lavelle out of Wisconsin.

The Breakers also had the No. 3 pick, which they used to get midfielder Morgan Andrews out of USC. The Trojans won the NCAA title this past season.

Lavelle, an attacking midfielder, played in 84 games over her college career, with 22 goals and 29 assists. She was called into the U.S. women's national team January camp, but does not yet have a cap with the team.

Andrews had 10 goals for USC this season, tying her for most goals on the team.

The North Carolina Courage had the No. 2 pick, selecting BYU forward Ashley Hatch. The Courage were the Western New York Flash until this week, when the team announced it had been sold and moved to Cary, North Carolina.